Scott Bader to show industrial 3D printing solutions and new materials at TCT 3Sixty

Scott Bader is gearing up to demonstrate a range of engineering-grade additive materials and industrial 3D printing solutions at TCT 3Sixty.

The UK-based manufacturer says it plans to show how it’s supporting customers in its core markets of marine, land transport, rail and renewable energy to implement AM to meet production requirements with design flexibility, shorter lead times and cost efficiency.

“Many manufacturers see the potential in 3D printing but aren’t sure where to start,” says Tom Kugelstadt, Business Manager of 3D printing at Scott Bader. “By combining our materials expertise with practical, application-led support, we’re helping businesses identify viable entry points and move forward with confidence.”

In Hall 3, Stand E1, Scott Bader will present materials including Crestaform Tough, a high-strength, ABS-like resin designed to deliver excellent stiffness and low crack propagation, which was recently used to build a custom bulkhead insert for cable management on yachts – a complex part hindered by traditional moulding challenges and limited production run costs. It will also launch a new 70% bio-based, high-resolution resin for the dental market, which can be processed on all open-source 385 nm and 405 nm LCD, DLP and SLA platforms, and is currently undergoing validation on Rapid Shape and Straumann machines.

× Expand Scott Bader

In a press release, Kugelstadt shared that the company is also investing in its own 3D printers to allow customers to trial and pilot their AM applications before committing to adoption.

Kugelstadt will present on the Innovation Stage on Thursday 5th June at 11:20 with a talk on “What challenges could 3D printing solve in your manufacturing business?”. The session will outline the steps Scott Bader has taken to help manufacturers overcome existing production challenges.

TCT 3Sixty is the UK’s definitive AM and 3D printing event. Taking place on June 4-5th at the NEC Birmingham, visitors can expect hands on demonstrations with more than 170 products, and a free two-day conference programme featuring insights on AM adoption in defence, aerospace, healthcare and consumer products.

