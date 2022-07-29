Scottish additive manufacturing firm Angus 3D Solutions announces 165,000 GBP investment

× Expand Andy Simpson (left) Ritchie Webster (right(

Angus 3D Solutions, a Scottish prototyping and 3D-printing company based in Brechin, has invested 165,000 GBP in new people, equipment and premises to help the company achieve a turnover growth of at least 20% by the end of 2023.

The growth plan has started to be implemented with its first apprentice, 18-year-old local school leaver Ritchie Webster. The four-year Modern Apprenticeship in Additive and Subtractive Manufacturing is done in partnership with Dundee and Angus College, where Webster will begin his course on Monday August 1.

Andy Simpson, Managing Director of Angus 3D Solutions and gas manufacturing veteran, was keen to help Webster get into the industry as he got his own start in manufacturing through a local apprenticeship.

The company are planning to invest funds in a new facility, a larger premises at the towns Montrose Road Industrial Estate in order to increase manufacturing space by 250% and allow an investment of 100,000 GBP in more equipment and improvements to its manufacturing processes.

Angus acquired a water jet cutter earlier this year through an 8,000 GBP BIG Fund grant from Angus Council. The technology allowed the company to cut any material for clients and give access to that capability for other local small businesses, however the space limitations at existing council-owned units in Brechin Business Centre were highlighted.

Angus 3D Solutions supports multiple industries in Scotland and beyond, including manufacturing, medical, oil and gas, horticulture, automation, transport, aviation and satellite launch projects. Clients of Angus include W.L. Gore Ltd, Johnstons of Elgin, Intelligent Growth Solutions and a Formula One team.

“I’m delighted to be able to create local jobs as part of my new growth plan, which aims to take our turnover past 400,000 GBP by the end of 2023,” said Simpson. “Aside from passing on the crucial career start I once received myself, having Ritchie doing his Modern Apprenticeship while working with us to allow us to develop our capabilities further through him, specifically additional cutting-edge support skills in additive manufacturing.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.