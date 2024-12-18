Shapeways acquires the Thangs 3D file sharing community from Physna, Inc

Shapeways has announced the acquisition of 3D file sharing and discovery community Thangs from Physna, Inc.

For the company's new management team it represents a 'second step' of their plan to relaunch the Shapeways brand and service offering, and will allow creators to monetise their digital designs.

Earlier this month, the management team behind Manuevo - the phoenix company launched on the back of Shapeways' bankruptcy in July - announced it had acquired the Shapeways brand and website, along with the company's physical assets in Eindhoven, Netherlands. As a result, the company launched a 3D printing service offering targeted at business customers, but stopped short of setting up a new Shops offering.

The integration of Thangs, however, will once again allow designers to leverage Shapeways’ digital manufacturing engine to sell physical products directly to consumers. Thangs will now serve as the consumer-facing brand for creators and makers, while Shapeways continues to focus on business customers. Shapeways's new management says the combination of the two brands will bring a broader customer base and additional revenue streams to the Thangs community, while addressing gaps in its own previous infrastructure.

They believe changes to the Shapeways business model by the former management team left the infrastructure underpinning Shops and Marketplace outdated. Thangs, they have identified, is a solution that exceeds Shapeways' prior capabilities, with the company citing its 'robust IP protection powered by Physna’s technology' and 'modern platform that is tailored to creators’ needs.' Shapeways has also been impressed with Thangs' functionality and identity, which will be maintained.

“The team behind Thangs really love their creators and community — and they take good care of them: which is exactly in line with the original spirit of Shapeways,” said Shapeways CEO, Marleen Vogelaar. “Equally importantly, their 3D search technology powered by Physna protects the IP of their creators which is incredibly important to me and the rest of the management team. We will be working now to create the ‘Print to Shapeways’ button within Thangs, and developing shops. We will be retaining the spirit of Thangs, which will become Thangs 3D Inc., a subsidiary, while creating a new home for Shapeways community members’ 3D files and businesses.”

Paul Powers, CEO and Co-founder of Physna, Inc., added: “The synergy between Shapeways and Thangs was clear from the start. While Physna will continue to focus primarily on our B2B and government products, we remain invested in Thangs and have a great relationship with the community. We look forward to continuing to support Thangs and Shapeways; I believe the strong synergies between the two will drive growth and create value for both communities.”

Physna launched Thangs in August 2020, with the aim of 'harnessing the concepts of Google and GitHub' to make the process of finding 3D files quicker and easier. Within four years, Thangs has grown to host a robust search solution with more than 24 million 3D printable models in their index and thousands of exclusives available through a membership plan. It has also allowed designers to earn an income from their work and suggests, with the introduction of print on-demand capabilities, will soon be able to create even more value for their global communities.

Dan Pham, Head of Community Relations at Thangs, said: “When Shapeways approached Thangs, we recognised a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to empower our community of designers to grow their thriving businesses. 3D printing is transforming commerce on both a global and local scale. It’s an incredibly exciting frontier, and we’re thrilled to provide designers with even more tools to help them succeed. If you’re a 3D designer, we invite you to join Thangs. Let’s keep growing together.”