Shapeways launches early access to Thangs' Print on Demand functionality

× Expand Shapeways/Lofted Goods

Shapeways has announced the early access launch of Print on Demand (PoD) functionality on Thangs, the 3D model platform acquired by Shapeways in December 2024.

The new, intentionally limited PoD feature enables a select group of designers to offer physical products directly through Thangs, powered by Shapeways’ industrial-grade manufacturing backend. According to the company, a phased rollout will allow the team to optimise onboarding and refine the user experience before opening access to the broader design community later this year.

Designers participating in the early access program can already sell dozens of products through Thangs' interface without needing to manage inventory, production or shipping. Thangs has been designed to offer designers direct customer connection and visibility, with Shapeways delivering the production capability behind the scenes.

“We’re really happy to be launching the Print on Demand feature within Thangs already and make good on the ambitions we had from the very start of the journey. We are always mindful that the progress we want to see will take time, and we strive to put our customers first while driving developments forwards,” said Marleen Vogelaar, CEO of Shapeways. “This initial iteration of the Print on Demand button lets us prove out the system, learn from the implementation and ensure that we successfully reach the ultimate goal for this part of the journey: to bring back the full Shapeways Shop experience and strengthen the Thangs community by offering additional means to monetise on their designs and products.”

Shapeways' acquisition of Thangs in December last year was considered to be the second phase of the new management teams' relaunch strategy; the first being the acquisition of Shapeways' assets after it had filed for bankruptcy last summer. The broader access to PoD will represent the third phase, with the full relaunch of Shapeways Shops the fourth. When this relaunch happens, Shapeways says users will have an 'enhanced marketplace experience with modern tooling, increased discoverability, and seamless fulfilment.'

“Shapeways gives creators the infrastructure they need to turn ideas into real-world products,” said Vogelaar. “We’re combining cutting-edge manufacturing with the dynamic community of Thangs to build something truly new for the 3D design economy.”

The company is actively working with its Shop Owner Council and the wider design community to co-develop the platform. Feedback from these early stages will directly inform platform enhancements, including improved discoverability, IP safeguards, and monetisation tools.

Shapeways launch of Thangs' PoD has been made alongside the announcement of its relocation to a new facility in Eindhoven.

In late 2026, Shapeways expects to move into a newly renovated building that was previously used by Phillips Electronics.

Shapeways says its new home will 'have the space and power needed to grow and provide the capacity to operate machinery and expand the number of technologies and additional services.' The company anticipates being able to improve set-up and lay-out, while solar panels will be installed to ensure Shapeways is better able to reduce the amount of grid energy required to fulfil customer orders.