Sheffield-based Addition Design makes £100,000 investment in Stratasys carbon fibre 3D printing technology

× Expand Addition Design

Design and additive manufacturing business Addition Design has made a 100,000 GBP investment in Stratasys' carbon fibre 3D printing technology.

The company, based at the Advanced Manufacturing Park Technology Centre in Sheffield, has received a Stratasys F370 CR FDM Composite Printer as part of its investment package. Stratasys launched the F370 CR FDM machine in May of last year.

Tom Fripp, Director at Addition Design, said: “This innovative new 3D printer is a welcome addition to our business. The investment will improve the quality of change parts and format parts that we are able to produce.

“It will open up new opportunities for us to be able to deliver higher performance parts with reduced lead times. Customers will also benefit from the unique combination of Addition Design’s additive design capabilities with very high performing materials.”

According to Addition Design, it is one of the first businesses in the country to invest in the F370 CR FDM Composite Printer, which Stratasys says acts as a supplement to traditional fabrication technologies, allowing industrial manufacturers to replace metal components with high strength 3D printed composite parts.

Fripp added: “The existing 3D print systems at Addition are very good for volume and precision work but the change parts tend to be large, robust components on low volume. The new printer is better suited to this application. However, it also takes things a step further by allowing us to print carbon fibre reinforced components, hugely increasing the performance of the parts that we can produce at Addition.”

Addition Design

Chris Andrews, Regional AM specialist, SYS Systems said: “The last 18-24 months have put immense pressure on the manufacturing sector, and the F370 CR represents a fantastic new addition to the Stratasys range to help alleviate some of these challenges. We see more and more companies everyday substituting machined metal for strong and rigid 3D printed carbon fibres, thanks to being built on the existing and widely adopted F123 Series platform.

“Seeing Addition Design be one of the UK’s earliest adopters of this new technology emphasises the commitment to their customers. Giving them access to the brand-new FDM Nylon-CF10 for everything from bespoke jigs and fixtures, to end use production parts.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.