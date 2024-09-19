Shining 3D launches latest EINSTAR VEGA wireless 3D scanner

× Expand Shining 3D EINSTAR VEGA 3D scanner

Shining 3D has unveiled its latest 3D scanning product, promising professional digital modelling and image capture capabilities for

The Chinese 3D technology company, which specialises in developing affordable products for industrial scanning and 3D measurement, says its new wireless scanner, the EINSTAR VEGA, has been designed to meet the needs of designers, artists, engineers, and makers seeking portable, high-quality data capture with a focus on ease of use.

Compared to its industry-focused scanners, which are geared towards users in highly regulated industries such as medical, aerospace and automotive, Shining 3D says the VEGA was developed in response to demand from users that don’t necessarily require metrology-grade measurement precision but are instead prioritising usability and flexibility for daily applications in 3D measurement, digital archiving, object restoration, or artistic projects.

"Everyone has invested tremendous efforts in the development of VEGA," Project leader, Dr. Tengfei Jiang said. "From project initiation to product launch, we spent over two years, with the team working side by side to overcome one technical challenge after another. From hardware to software to algorithms, each iteration and update is an achievement of everyone's collective efforts."

The VEGA is being described as an ‘all-in-one’ wireless system that includes two 3D scanning technologies, built-in computing, and internal data archiving so that users can scan and access their data wherever they are, without connecting to a computer, and share data with the SHINING3D Cloud. It does however come equipped with a PC software, "StarVision," which supports data editing, post-processing, and project merging.

While Shining 3D says it's targeting beginners and non-industrial users with the VEGA, it is said to inherit the same data capture and software editing features found in its professional 3D scanning products. Its two distinct scanning technologies are said to be optimised for their specific strengths: The Fast Mode uses infrared VCSEL (Vertical cavity surface emitting laser) projector for scanning large objects with high efficiency, and the HD Mode uses MEMS (Micro electro mechanical systems) projector for scanning small object with high detail.