Sigma Additive Solutions announces appointment of 3YOURMIND founder as GM European Operations

Sigma Additive Solutions Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions announced last week that it has appointed 3YOURMIND founder Stephan Kuehr to the role of General Manager of European Operations.

In this role, Kuehr will be responsible for all direct and channel revenue activities, including management of the worldwide OEM and independent software vendor network programs.

Prior to this appointment, Kuehr spent ten years in the additive manufacturing industry as CEO and co-founder of 3YOURMIND, a manufacturing execution system software provider based in Berlin, Germany. In this role, he set up an international sales organisation and led the company’s funding, budget, structure and development efforts.

Sigma Additive Solutions President and CEO Jacob Brunsberg said: “On behalf of the entire executive management team, I am extremely pleased to welcome Stephan Kuehr as a key part of our company’s future. Stephan is a pioneer of the additive industry software ecosystem. We believe that Stephan’s industry knowledge, key industry relationships, and strategic vision align with Sigma’s growth path.”

Kuehr said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be part of Sigma Additive Solutions. Over the past decade as co-founder and CEO of 3YOURMIND, I have been heavily involved in promoting the digital manufacturing future and have witnessed Sigma’s positive impact in the marketplace. As the market moves more to serial production, quality assurance becomes paramount to industry success and scale.”

Kuehr added: “I believe a digital quality infrastructure is a key component of this future and Sigma is positioned to lead this space. I look forward to deepening relationships with our customers, OEMs and ISV partners, as well as establishing new partnerships and growth plans for the additive industry as a whole.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.