Sigma Additive Solutions joins the EOS developer network

Sigma Additive Solutions announced on December 1 that it has joined the EOS Developer Network (EDN).

The company says this will enable it to provide software and analytics applications from EOS application programming interfaces (APIs).

According to EOS, the EDN partner program streamlines services and tools, allowing Sigma to expand its software offering through the EOS digital thread from data preparation, machine management, process data acquisition, and reporting. EDN also provides access to API documentation, code samples, dedicated support by solution experts and access to virtual EOS systems for testing and integration validation, according to EOS.

Sigma Additive Solutions’ General Manager of European Operations Stephan Kuehr said: “This is a great step in allowing us to support customer quality at every point of their additive journey, as well as better integrate with other software solutions. EOS is a premier supplier to the entire additive manufacturing industry, including both metals and polymer technologies. We share their mission of providing high levels of manufacturing quality and economic sustainability. We believe that the combination of EOS’ machine platforms with Sigma’s pedigree in agnostic monitoring and analytics software will be a marketplace differentiator and catalyst for growth of the entire additive industry.”

Mirco Schöpf, Product Line Manager of Software at EOS said: “We are very pleased to welcome Sigma Additive Solutions to the EDN partner program. EOS believes open software interfaces have a strong impact on the adoption of additive manufacturing in general and provide opportunities to speed up industrialisation. We created the EOS Developer Network to support the AM software community to build seamlessly integrated software products that add to the powerful foundation EOS has built.”

Last month, EOS launched the EOS Contract Manufacturing Network. The company said this will build on the offerings of the EDN, with customers able to approach the network for support when prototyping parts, or additively manufacturing components in volumes of up to 1,000 parts.

