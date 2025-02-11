Sintavia receives $10 million subordinated debt investment from Stifel North Atlantic AM-Forward Fund

Expand Sintavia

Sintavia has received a 10 million USD subordinated debt investment from the Stifel North Atlantic AM-Forward Fund.

The Stifel North Atlantic AM-Forward Fund was announced in October 2024 to support the efforts of organisations to adopt and scale additive manufacturing (AM) in line with the AM Forward initiative.

Sintavia is the first organisation to receive capital from the investment and will use the cash to refinance existing equipment loans and provide general working capital for the business. Alongside the new investment, Mark Morrissette, Managing Director of North Atlantic Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel, will join the Sintavia board of directors.

The Stifel investment comes nine months after Sintavia announced its 25 million USD expansion plan, which included investments in facilities, larger industrial printers, and additional post-processing equipment. This new facility became operational in January 2025.

“We are honoured and humbled to be the launch investment out of the new Stifel North Atlantic AM-Forward Fund,” said Brian R. Neff, Sintavia’s founder & CEO. “It is great to see Stifel’s strong commitment to funding profitable, high-growth users of additive technology, and this new fund will certainly have a positive impact across the industry.”

“Sintavia is a fantastic fit for the mission of our Fund and Brian has proven to be a visionary leader for Sintavia, and the additive manufacturing sector more broadly,” added Morrissette. “The entire Sintavia team has done a terrific job since 2015 in building a vertically integrated, all-digital aerospace component supplier that leverages the positive benefits of additive technology, and we look forward to working with Brian in the coming years as a partner.”