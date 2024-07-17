Sinterit raises $1.85 million share issue underwritten by existing shareholders

× Expand Sinterit

SLS 3D printing company Sinterit has raised 1.85m USD in a share issue underwritten by existing shareholders.

The funds will be used for increased marketing spend, investments into improving manufacturing productivity and the development of a new generation of 3D printing machines based on selective laser sintering of plastics.

Since launching in 2017, Sinterit has built out a portfolio of SLS 3D printing systems that includes the Lisa, Lisa X, Lisa Pro and NILS 450, with the company securing orders from the likes of BMW, Bosch and Toyota.

Albert Klein, CEO of Sinterit, said: "Lately, confidence in the future of 3D printer manufacturers has waned. We don’t share this sentiment and are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders. The market for additive manufacturing technology is consolidating. Affordable integrated selective laser sintering systems will have a place in this market and so will Sinterit.”

Carl Fruth, CEO of German FIT Additive Manufacturing Group, one of Sinterit’s main shareholders, added: "FIT uses the Lisa X machine for our AdditiveManufacturing Service. Its reliable performance and open system allow us testing of materials and build parameters. I believe this machine is therefore unique in the market for small SLS systems. Technology oriented users like us really have no other choice."