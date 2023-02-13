Slant 3D launches API to connect 3D print farm to online marketplaces

× Expand Slant 3D

3D printing service provider Slant 3D has announced the launch of an API to supplement its print farm operations.

The API is set to be released in the next three months, with a beta testing programme helping to refine the technology before Slant 3D makes it more widely available.

As Slant 3D rolls out the API capability, it has told users to expect an initially minimalistic, technical API that requires coding knowledge to integrate codes into the user’s website and/or marketplace. In time, however, the company plans to release specific integrations for Shopify, Etsy and other marketplaces so those selling 3D printed products online can immediately access Slant 3D’s print farm, which has a capacity powered by up to 1,000 desktop Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) 3D printing systems.

“It will allow designers to focus entirely on the creation of products and the marketing of those products and allow us to serve as a manufacturing backend for your businesses,” Slant 3D CEO Gabe Bentz said in a video posted on the company’s YouTube channel. “It’s going to make scale with 3D printing so much more accessible than it has ever been before.”

Serving as the manufacturing backend, users of Slant 3D’s print farm and API will be required to send its STL files and associated setting as metadata, for the company to then slice the data, print the part and then ship it. Slant 3D says it will endeavour to make sure that every part is shipped within 48 hours of order.

Initially, the API will be limited to very specific materials and colours while Slant 3D proves out its core functionality. Users will likely be able to access PLA and PETG materials in white, grey and black from the get-go, though Slant 3D is hoping to introduce more variables as the API proves out its reliability. The goal is to have every colour of manufacturer specific material available via the API so that it can become ‘foundational’ for the manufacturing operations of Slant 3D customers. Bentz also suggested the API could also provide an overflow solution for those operating their own print farms in busy periods.

As Slant 3D build this API over the coming months, the company believes it is making significant progress towards its ambition of offering ‘mass production on tap.’

“The API is going to be a really big step for Slant 3D,” Bentz said, “and will make 3D printing way more accessible for folks so that it’s no longer necessary to build your own print farm in order to create 3D printed products and have them scale to hundreds and thousands if not millions of parts in a year without having to switch to injection moulding. With the launch of this API, we’re going to get really close to our goal of making manufacturing completely free and unlimited because you never have to make a part until someone orders it.”

Slant 3D has also confirmed it is currently working to open a second facility in the US and hopes to launch international factories in two years.

In February 2020, Bentz spoke to TCT about the company's intention to build the world's biggest print farm.

