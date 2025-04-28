Slant 3D set to launch additional 3D printing farms after raising $1.5m

Slant 3D has raised 1.5 million USD in a Series A round to scale up its Teleport Print on Demand product and build out additional 3D printing farms.

One of these additional factories is expected to be located in Louisville, Kentucky in order to reduce shipping times for Teleport Print on Demand users.

Slant 3D’s free Teleport software allows any user to connect their e-commerce store directly into a Slant 3D Factory. When the store receives an order, Slant 3D will print the part and ship it out directly to the end user. Parts are only printed when orders are placed, and there are no costs until an item is sold.

To enable this on-demand production workflow, Slant 3D has built out facilities with capacity for up to 3,000 3D printers. With this recent round of funding, the company is now looking to set up additional print farm sites to support its user base.

“We are building a warehouse where the shelves make the product,” said Slant 3D CEO Gabe Bentz. “It takes something was wildly expensive before, building a factory and fulfilment network, and makes it free. This funding will allow us to bring that capability to even more people and improve the product for our existing users. This funding is gasoline on a match.”

Last year, Slant 3D launched a plug-in that enables users to create a free Shopify store, showcase their products, allow customers to order products, and connect to Slant 3D for the manufacture of those products. It also commenced the beta process of its 3D printing API and began offering Moon Rocks filament made from lunar regolith simulant. In August, Bentz appeared on the Additive Insight podcast, where he explained why he believes additive manufacturing will become the most dominant manufacturing technology.