SLM Solutions appoint new Chief Commercial Officer with further C-Suite appointments

SLM Solutions Group AG has announced that the Supervisory Board has appointed Charlie Grace as member of the management board and Chief Commercial Officer with effect from July 15 2022.

Grace will oversee SLM’s global commercial activities including commercial strategy, business development and marketing. He will continue to be the General Manager of SLM in North America which has been and will continue to be a key geographical market for the company.

Thomas Schweppe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: “On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board I would like to extend my congratulations to Charlie on his new leadership role and wish Sam, Dirk and Charlie all the best in guiding SLM into a successful future.”

Since joining SLM Solutions as Chief Sales Officer in February 2021, Charlie is said to have proved himself as an 'extraordinary leader' of the company and 'transformed' both the sales organisation and the North America region.

In addition to this news, Gerhard Bierleutgeb will assume the role of SLM Solutions’ new Chief Operating Officer. Gerhard joined SLM Solutions in 2020, and since then has played a key role as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Global Services and Solutions.

“It’s individuals like Charlie and Gerhard who help us as an organisation and implement our strategy with vigour making SLM a key enabler of our customers’ successful transition to additive manufacturing.”

Charlie has previously held senior executive roles at other additive manufacturing companies such as ExOne, Xerox, 3D systems and EFI.

SLM Solutions is a global provider of integrated additive manufacturing solutions. The company is home to some of the world’s fastest metal additive manufacturing machines, boasting up to 12 lasers and enabling build rates of up to 1000ccm/h. One of the company's machines was recently installed by an unnamed European automotive manufacturer.

