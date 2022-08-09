Snapmaker announce new 3-in-1 3D printer is available for pre-order

× Expand Snapmaker Snapmaker Artisan

Snapmaker has announced that its new three-in-one 3D printer is now available for pre-order.

The new printer from Snapmaker, Artisan, inherits features of Snapmaker 2.0 and has an all-metal design that makes the machine durable whilst providing a smooth experience and a large build volume.

Like previous Snapmaker products, Artisan is equipped with three modules that can satisfy users’ different needs. It has a 300°C dual extrusion 3D printing module, 10W high power laser engraving and cutting module and 200W CNC carving and cutting. The machine also has a 400 x 400 x 400 mm build volume.

Due to the innovative design of quick-swap platforms and toolheads, the Artisan is said to allow users to shift between three functions in one minute.

Artisan also features a next-gen linear module, which applies industrial-grade transmission technology to desktop fabrication. Steel guiderails made by CNC grinding at micron level are embedded in Artisan’s linear modules, leading to a rise in precision, rigidity and durability.

With the design of the integrated control system, the way users interact with touchscreen and the whole controller is changed. The control system integrates the power module, emergency stop button, master control and seven-inch touch screen into one system.

The upgraded functions allow the Artisan to meet the needs of different fabrication scenarios and turn desktops into workshops.

Snapmaker has been developing, manufacturing and selling three-in-one 3D printers since 2016. Its flagship product, the Snapmaker 2.0 became the most crowdfunded 3D printer on Kickstarter in 2019, also winning the 2020 CES Innovation Award and the 2022 iF Design Award.

Pre-orders for the Artisan begin at a price of 2,799 USD.

