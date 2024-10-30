TCT 3Sixty 2025: Speak at the UK's premier additive manufacturing event

× Expand TCT Hyphen Innovations CEO Onome Scott-Emuakpor on stage at TCT 3Sixty 2024

Do you want to speak on the UK's definitive stage for industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing? The TCT 3Sixty 2025 call for papers is now open, and we want to hear from you.

Submissions are now being invited across a range of topics, including industry applications, technical content, and trends and challenges, which aim to shape the future of AM.

With thousands of visitors coming through the doors every year, this is your opportunity to position yourself as a thought-leader at the UK's largest additive manufacturing event, taking place on 4th–5th June 2025 in Birmingham, UK.

While TCT's expertise is sought globally, TCT 3Sixty is where it all converges—on our home turf in the UK. Join the most influential minds in 3D printing as we push boundaries, set agendas, and shape the industry's future.

TCT 3Sixty 2025 is also amplified by the third annual TCT UK User Group meeting and 2025 TCT Awards ceremony.

Last year's agenda featured speakers from organisations such as Satellite Applications Catapult, ITP Aero UK, and the Ministry of Defence. Once again, we invite the entire 3D printing and additive manufacturing community to contribute, ensuring full representation and a diversity of voices in this year's programme. We especially encourage submissions from underrepresented groups and newcomers to the field.

If you have unique 3D printing insights or user stories to share, submit your paper here for review.

What makes TCT 3Sixty stand out?

Unmatched Expertise: Crafted by the teams behind TCT Magazine and RAPID + TCT Conference—globally recognised leaders in additive manufacturing—our conference offers content that is cutting-edge, relevant, and authoritative. Our TCT Advisory Board, with over 100 years of combined experience, ensures a programme of exceptional quality.

TCT UK User Group on Day Zero: Now in its third year, this exclusive gathering on the day before the conference brings together superusers to discuss real-world challenges and advancements in additive manufacturing.

Two Dedicated Stages

TCT Additive Innovation Stage : Discover the latest product releases and groundbreaking research from the UK's leading R&D sectors.

: Discover the latest product releases and groundbreaking research from the UK's leading R&D sectors. TCT Additive Insight Stage: Gain thought leadership insights from global industry giants, addressing the most pressing topics in the sector.

Advantages of speaking at TCT 3Sixty 2025

Showcase your groundbreaking projects, research, and solutions to an engaged audience, increasing their visibility.

Gain promotion before, during, and after the show through online channels and printed materials, highlighting you and your organisation.

Network with fellow speakers and conference delegates to drive relevant business conversations and build connections within the additive manufacturing community.

Submit your paper here and save the date for TCT 3Sixty 2025.