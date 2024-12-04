Spectroplast secures Series A investment from HZG Group & AM Ventures

Silicone 3D printing company Spectroplast AG has successfully closed its Series A financing round, with HZG Group named as the lead investor.

HZG Group was joined by existing investor AM Ventures in providing financial backing to the company.

Spectroplast plans to use the funds to intensify its existing customer relationships, while establishing its patented silicone materials in other industries.

The company is considered a technological leader in silicone 3D printing solutions, with applications ranging from prototypes and simulation models in the medical and industrial sectors, as well as products in robotics and consumer electronics. Spectroplast is hoping the most recent undisclosed amount of investment will help the company to build on the progress it has made since spinning out of ETH Zurich in 2018.

Dr Pablo Hafner, Chair of Spectroplast AG, commented: “We are delighted with the confidence shown in us by the two most prominent VC investors in 3D printing start-ups. With HZG Group, we have not only secured fresh capital for further company growth but will also benefit from important entrepreneurial impetus from industry pioneers who have established metal as a completely new material for industrial 3D printing. Similarly, we want to establish silicone and the world of elastomers in the industry.”

Dr Florian Bechmann, CTO of HZG Group, added: “With Spectroplast, silicone is becoming a high-end polymer for the 3D printing industry. We believe in this theme, in the management team and their expertise in consistently exploiting the many positive material properties of silicone for 3D printing. Thanks to its chemical structure, silicone has a high biocompatibility and is very resistant to environmental influences and temperature.”

"We are very pleased with Spectroplast's successful financing round. The HZG Group is an experienced investor that will provide valuable impetus for the company's strategic development and intensify cooperation in a key technology of the future. Together with the strong team in Zurich, we want to fully exploit the transformative potential of silicone in industrial 3D printing and drive Spectroplast's expansion into new markets," offered Johann Oberhofer, Managing Partner of AM Ventures.