StarHagen joins the Velo3D Contract Manufacturer Network to unlock design freedom for aerospace customers

Velo3D announced today that StarHagen Aerospace, a provider of high-quality production parts for aerospace companies, has joined the Velo3D Contract Manufacturer Network. This comes with StarHagen’s purchase of Sapphire metal 3D printing system from the additive manufacturing company.

The Sapphire printer acquired by the company is calibrated to print in Inconel 625, a nickel-based superalloy design for high-strength, and to resist high temperatures and corrosion.

“Our team has extensive experience manufacturing high-value parts for aerospace applications and to maintain our leadership position in the industry we knew needed an additive manufacturing solution,” said Scott Anderson, StarHagen Managing Director.

StarHagen specialises in manufacturing with extreme precision for prototype and production volume manufacturing. The company currently operates a variety of CNC machines, including those capable of 4 and 5-axis machining, enabling the completion of turn-key parts for customers.

With headquarters in Mooresville, in the suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina, StarHagen will be the first Velo3D Contract Manufacturer Network located on the eastern U.S. coast.

The manufacturing industry in Charlotte has already experienced broad adoption of additive manufacturing. The city is home to several additive manufacturing service bureaus, which help customers with part design and other services.

“While Velo3D provides many OEM customers with additive manufacturing technology for their in-house machine shops, many aerospace companies prefer to obtain finished parts from known and trusted contract manufacturers,” said Benny Buller, Velo3D CEO and Founder. “StarHagen’s extensive experience in delivering high quality parts for mission critical aerospace applications makes the company a great candidate for a Sapphire printer.”

Velo3D recently announced a partnership with Hartech Group to distribute Velo3D technology to U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Defense.

