Stratasys appoints Christian Alvarez as its new Chief Revenue Officer

× Expand Stratasys Christian Alvarez

Stratasys has announced that Christian Alvarez has joined the company as its new Chief Revenue Officer.

The company has said that Alvarez will play a crucial role in the long-term growth of Stratasys by enhancing and developing new go-to-market strategies and programmes to foster ‘exceptional’ customer and partner experiences, and ensure customer success, satisfaction and retention.

According to Stratasys, Alvarez will bring a deep go-to-market and operational understanding, which stems from his nearly three decades of customer experience in managing global field and sales organisations and driving revenue growth efforts.

Prior to taking on the new role at Stratasys, Alvarez served as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Nutanix. Prior to that, he held several leadership positions at Juniper Networks in channel sales, distribution, and inside sales functions. In addition, Alvarez has experience in building start-up organisations with companies such as Cyan Inc., a Ciena Company, and Terremark Worldwide, a Verizon company.

Read more: Stratasys launches 13 Validated materials for Fortus 450mc 3D printer

“I am pleased to have Christian join our leadership team as we execute our strategy to lead in delivering complete polymer 3D printing solutions for manufacturing, design, and healthcare,” said Dr Yoav Zeif, Stratasys CEO. “I am confident that under his leadership our global go-to-market strategy will achieve new heights of success, preparing us for the next wave of accelerated growth in our industry.”

Alvarez added: “Stratasys has truly transformed polymer 3D printing for so many manufacturing, design and healthcare segments, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to lead its worldwide go-to-market organisation to achieve the next level of growth. Our opportunity is vast, but seizing it requires even more collaboration with our entire ecosystem of partners who are so integral to our growth. Working together, we can continue creating innovative solutions to address new use cases across all segments and verticals.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.