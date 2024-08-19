Stratasys and CollPlant commence pre-clinical study for 3D printed regenerative breast implants

Expand Stratasys/CollPlant CollPlant breast implant 3D printed on Stratasys Origin One 3D Printed Breast implant consisting of 200cc in volume of CollPlant’s rhCollagen-based bioinks produced on a Stratasys’ Origin® printer

Stratasys and CollPlant Biotechnologies are set to embark on a pre-clinical study to develop a 3D bioprinting solution for regenerative breast implants.

The study between the additive manufacturing pioneer and regenerative medicine company will start with 200cc commercial-sized regenerative implants printed on a Stratasys Origin 3D printer and test the implant's ability to promote natural breast tissue growth and completely degrade over time. Initial results from the study are expected in the first half of 2025.

The announcement follows the formation of a joint development and commercialisation agreement between the two companies in April 2023 to focus on the biofabrication of human tissues and organs. CollPlant has previously worked with 3D Systems on a 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures following the announcement of a partnership in early 2020.

Stratasys’ Origin polymer 3D printer, based on its Programmable Photopolymerisation (P3) technology, has been adapted to print the implants, which CollPlant has already reportedly been able to produce successfully using its rhCollagen-based bioinks. CollPlant's implants have been designed to regenerate an individual's natural breast tissue without eliciting an immune response. They are being positioned as an alternative for both reconstructive and aesthetic procedures, which typically rely on synthetic breast implantations made of silicone.

“This pre-clinical study marks a significant step forward in our effort to provide patients with care using regenerative medicine instead of traditional implants," said Stratasys CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif. "CollPlant's work is truly inspiring, and our collaboration exemplifies how Stratasys partners with customers to push the timeline and the boundaries of innovation. Together, we are driven by a shared mission to challenge the status quo and find new ways to improve lives and advance healthcare.”

Earlier pre-clinical studies from Collplant have demonstrated evidence of well-developed connective tissue containing blood vessels, and progressing tissue ingrowth inside the implant. An initial biodegradation process was observed, while the original structure of the implant was preserved. No adverse tissue reaction was present, which Collplant says confirms the developmental implant's safety profile.

Yehiel Tal, CEO of CollPlant, added: “The combined pioneering technologies of both companies is expected to streamline the development and production process so that we have the most efficient means to produce our regenerative breast implants. We believe that our rhCollagen-based regenerative implant has the potential to overcome the challenges of existing breast procedures that use silicone implants or autologous fat transfer, thereby significantly improving patient outcomes.”