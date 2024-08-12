Stratasys files patent infringement lawsuit against Bambu Lab

Expand Bambu Lab

Stratasys is taking legal action against Bambu Lab for an alleged infringement of several 3D printing patents.

According to this document published by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas Marshall Division, Stratasys is demanding a trial by jury to determine if Bambu Lab has infringed the asserted patents.

The patents at the centre of this lawsuit are United States Patent No. 9,421,713, United States Patent No. 9,592,660, United States Patent No. 7,555,357, United States Patent No. 9,168,698, and United States Patent No. 10,556,381.

United States Patent No. 9,421,713 is entitled ‘Additive Manufacturing Method For Printing Three-Dimensional Parts With Purge Towers,’ with Stratasys alleging that the Bambu Lab X1C, X1E, P1S, P1P, A1 and A1 Mini printers infringe this IP.

The United States Patent No. 9,592,660 covers the integration of a ‘Heated Build Platform and System For Three-Dimensional Printing Methods,’ which enables the printing of parts using high-temperature thermoplastics. Stratasys alleges that the aforementioned printers also infringe this IP.

Stratasys’ third claim covers United States Patent No. 7,555,357, which is entitled ‘Method For Building Three-Dimensional Objects With Extrusion-Based Layer Deposition System.’ Again, Stratasys alleges the same six printers infringe this patent.

Finally, United States Patent No. 9,168,698, and 10,556,381 relate to ‘Three-Dimensional Printer With Force Direction,’ which covers methods for detecting contact force against an extruder or other tool head of a 3D printer. The A1 and A1 Mini printers are the focus of this claim.

Though Stratasys filed the lawsuit last week, Bambu Lab has taken to social media to say, as of August 10, it was yet to receive any formal documents from the court.

A statement published by Bambu Lab on X (formerly Twitter) read: “We have taken note of the relevant information. As of now, we have not received any formal documents from the court, but we are closely monitoring the situation. We will actively respond to this case in accordance with the appropriate legal procedures to protect our legitimate rights and interests. Bambu Lab has always advocated for and upheld the principles of respecting and protecting intellectual property. Through continuous research and technological innovation, we strive to provide our users with the best possible 3D printing experience. We also advocate our industry peers to drive the development of the sector through genuine technological innovation.”

According to this document, Bambu Lab was put on notice of their ‘direct or indirect’ infringements of the asserted patents ‘as early as August 5, 2024.’

Stratasys is seeking damages, attorney fees, and ‘other relief that the Court deems just and proper’ to be paid by Bambu Labs.