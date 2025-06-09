Stratasys named as inaugural member of CSF's Space Supply Chain Council

The Commercial Space Federation (CSF) has created the Space Supply Chain Council (S2C2), with Stratasys named among the inaugural members.

Made up of aerospace component manufacturers, assembly integration, software developers and transportation companies, S2C2 will work towards defining industry sector priorities, recommending policy positions and providing updates on specific topics that impact CSF members.

The S2C2 joins six existing industry councils at CSF on topics including launch and reentry, commercial low Earth orbit, space exploration, spaceports and infrastructure, remote sensing and analytics, and space situational awareness.

So far, the member organisations joining Stratasys are Applied Aerospace, a manufacturer of precision structures and critical sub-systems for launch vehicles, spacecraft, aircraft, missile defence and ground communications systems, as well as National Air Cargo, a global leader in end-to-end logistics and freight forwarding solutions. The S2C2 is actively seeking additional representative member organisations.

“The Commercial Space Federation supports ongoing efforts to improve U.S. global leadership and economic competitiveness,” said CSF president Dave Cavossa. “We look forward to working alongside the Administration, Congress, and government agencies to support evolving trade policy initiatives, while simultaneously representing the interests of the providers so vital to the U.S commercial space economy.”