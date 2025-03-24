Stratasys names three new European dental partners

Stratasys has struck strategic partners with three companies across Germany and Spain to enhance its dental offering in Europe.

Based in Spain, Nueva Galimplant is a manufacturer of dental implants and prosthetic components. Operating out of Germany, Gold Quadrat is a provider of high-quality dental prosthetics, while Metaux Precieux is a dental manufacturer offering a wide range of services.

They will all begin to offer a comprehensive suite of dental 3D printing solutions from Stratasys, according to a press release distributed by the additive manufacturing company.

“We are thrilled to welcome our newest specialised dental partners in Europe,” said Giacomo Anselmo, Director, Dental Sales Commercial Leader EMEA at Stratasys. “Their confidence in our solutions and their extensive experience in dental will undoubtedly make our products available to more customers. Together, we are poised to bring proven high-quality, 3D printing technology to dental manufacturers across Europe, improving their production capabilities while saving on labor costs and consumables and driving the industry forward.”

Dra. Leana K. Bragança, CEO of Nueva Galimplant, said: “We are excited to have signed an agreement with Stratasys, a world leader in software and 3D printing. Becoming official distributors of such a prestigious company is a great step for us. We are convinced that this synergy will bring innovation, quality, and new opportunities for the dental sector. We continue to move forward with cutting-edge technology.”

Rüdiger Bach, Managing Director of Gold Quadrant, added: “As an experienced partner for dental technology, we are constantly addressing the issue of advancing digitalisation and always offering our customers innovative, high-quality solutions. With the Stratasys DentaJet series printers, we were immediately impressed by the performance of the PolyJet technology and the outstanding possibilities that printing with TrueDent offers in prosthetics.”

Mr. Andreas Schmidt, Managing Director of Metaux Precieux, offered: “Through the partnership with Stratasys, we are not only expanding our portfolio with ingenious devices but also opening further doors to an innovative future. Thanks to their multi-material and multi-colour printing, we can cover a wide range of customer needs and offer possibilities that will save even large laboratories an enormous amount of time and money. With Stratasys at our side, we have gained a new partner that not only represents our values such as passion, innovation, and safety, but also stands out positively in internal communication and processes. We are very happy about this step and look positively into our shared future.”