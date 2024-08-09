Stratasys set to relocate U.S. headquarters

× Expand Stratasys F900

Stratasys is set to relocate its U.S. headquarters to a new Minnetonka campus, promising increased 'collaboration and productivity.’

The additive manufacturing company, which has led its U.S. operations out of Eden Prairie, Minnesota since 1989, says the new corporate campus will ‘facilitate closer collaboration and engagement between research and development and manufacturing.’ With all of these elements in one place, Stratasys says the new site will also bring corporate functions closer to the manufacturing process.

“Our success as the leader and original founder of industrial 3D printing is based on a strong company culture that traces its 35-year heritage to this very region. Our new U.S. headquarters will provide an enhanced work environment for our employees,” said Dr. Yoav Zeif, CEO, Stratasys. “This move underscores our dedication to providing the Stratasys team with all of the support and resources they need to foster continued innovation, teamwork, and employee well-being.”

The move will see most of its Minnesota-based offices consolidated into one larger campus comprised of two leased buildings on the current United Health Care campus site, but will maintain a presence in Eden Prairie with its Stratasys Direct Manufacturing facility. Stratasys says it intends to list the current Edenvale headquarters building and its Wallace Road buildings for sale as staff transition to the new site, less than 10 minutes from its current HQ.

“There is a lot of excitement amongst our employees about the prospects of consolidating our campuses,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Industrial Business Officer, Stratasys. “This move emphasises our commitment to growth, positions us for continued success and allows us to create the environment our employees seek.”

The new site is expected to open on January 6th, 2025, fitted with ‘the latest technology, enhanced amenities,' and 'work areas to inspire innovation and creativity,' which Stratasys believes will help to attract ‘top talent in the region.’