Matsuura Machinery USA partners with Purdue University to foster convergent manufacturing developments

× Expand Matsuura

Matsuura Machinery USA and Purdue University have announced a collaboration to advance a new approach to integrated subtractive and additive manufacturing for multi-materials, referred to as 'convergent manufacturing'.

“Our critical partnership acknowledges a tremendous collaborative opportunity to assist North American customers with their evaluation, investigation, and analysis of metal AM, and in particular the Matsuura LUMEX Series of Avance-25 machines,” said Tom Houle, Director, Matsuura LUMEX North America.

Houle added: “Through the combined expertise of Matsuura, the North American expert in metal 3D printing and high-speed milling, and Purdue University, a top public research institution developing practical solutions to today’s toughest challenges and ranked in each of the last four years as one of the 10 most innovative universities in the United States by U.S. News and World Report, we will address the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Purdue University has had a central focus on manufacturing since it was founded in the 1800s, from producing steam engines all the way to developments in 3D printing. The partnership will see Purdue University host two hybrid additive manufacturing cluster tools for reactive and non-reactive materials for industries, national labs, and academia.

“Purdue Engineering has a long tradition of leading manufacturing research with a deep and broad foundation in talents and capabilities. The partnership between our Convergent-Manufacturing Research Institute (C-MRI) and Matsuura will accelerate the pace of exploration on convergent manufacturing and the pace of technology translation,” said Professor Wayne Chen, Associate Dean for Research and Innovation and Reilly Professor of Aeronautics and Materials Engineering.

The researchers at Purdue University see partnerships like this as key to achieving the institution’s goals of solving problems and creating new opportunities.

A team at Purdue University recently used AM injector components from Velo3D to create Mach 6 conditions for a ground-testing facility.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.