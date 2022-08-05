Stryker opens new additive manufacturing facility in Cork

× Expand Stryker Cutting the ribbon at the new facility

Stryker, one of the world’s leading medical technology companies, this week celebrated the official opening of a high-tech additive manufacturing (AM) facility in Anngrove, Cork.

The new 156,000 square-foot development creates capacity for 600 high-tech jobs in the future and will help further Stryker’s leadership in additive manufacturing.

Attending the launch was Taosieach Micheál Martin TD, the IDA and other guests.

On the day of the opening, Martin said: “I am delighted to be at the opening of Stryker’s newly expanded Anngrove facility, a very welcome development for Cork and the South West region. Today’s opening and announcement of the capacity for new jobs is testament to the capability, dedication and vision of the Stryker team, and of the growth and success of Stryker here.”

Stryker uses 3D printing to manufacture products to treat bone-related conditions across knees, hips, shoulder, ankle, craniomaxillofacial and spine, as well as patient specific solutions for people with significant disease progression often with no alternative.

Significant investments have been made in Anngrove, as Stryker aims to establish itself as a world leader in the technology. Anngrove is also home to the worldwide headquarters of the AMagine Institute, the centre of excellence for additive manufacturing across Stryker. The institute develops breakthrough technologies, from early research and development to full commercial launch and scaling.

Viju Menon, Group President Global Quality and Operations at Stryker, said: “The new facility and talent will continue to unlock new opportunities that were previously not possible, accelerate innovation globally and further support our mission to make healthcare better together with our customers.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “The expanded facility furthers the company’s four-decade commitment to Ireland and recognises the strong ecosystem of universities, engineering talent and partners such as the IDA.”

He continued: “We welcome this exciting development in Anngrove, the potential it brings for future high-tech job growth, and look forward to continued success for Stryker in Ireland.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.