TCT 3Sixty 2025: Join us for a week of events at the home of additive manufacturing in the UK

TCT 3Sixty, the UK's definitive industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing event has announced that registration for its 2025 edition is now open.

Scheduled to take place from 4-5 June 2025 at the NEC Birmingham, TCT 3Sixty 2025 will bring the entire additive manufacturing ecosystem together with the aim of driving the technology's adoption in the UK.

Attendees will gain unique insights through keynote presentations, networking sessions, and live demonstrations from industry leaders.

Expand TCT Hyphen Innovations CEO Onome Scott-Emuakpor on stage at TCT 3Sixty 2024

A Week of Additive Manufacturing Events in the UK

Alongside the main TCT 3Sixty event will be the annual celebration of the very best innovations and applications of 3D printing and additive manufacturing, the TCT Awards, which will also feature the next highly coveted TCT Hall of Fame and TCT WI3DP Innovator Award inductions. Entries are open until January 22nd across eleven application and technology categories. Find out what the TCT Awards judging panel are looking for in a winning application and submit your entry.

On the day prior to TCT 3Sixty, the third edition of the TCT UK User Group, supported by Additive Manufacturing Solutions (AMS) and Additive Manufacturing UK (AMUK), will bring together UK users of additive manufacturing technologies across a breadth of industries for a deep dive into the roadblocks hampering AM adoption and optimisation.

In 2025, important elements from the leading trade association AMUK will also be added. They will present a unique feature on the show floor, offering free one-to-one advice from a selection of 3D printing and additive manufacturing experts. This will be alongside a dedicated showcase pavilion with several AM-UK members showcasing their products and services.

× Expand TCT 2024 TCT WI3DP Innovator Award winner Brigitte De Vet-Veithen

Other organisations confirmed to participate alongside TCT 3Sixty include the MOD's project TAMPA, which will host its June meeting on Day 1 of the event. ASTM and the Aerospace Technology Institute will also have parallel activities during the week. More details and exciting additions will be announced soon.

“We’re thrilled to announce the opening of registration for TCT 3Sixty 2025,” stated Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Publications, organisers of TCT 3Sixty. “This event presents a crucial opportunity for professionals to discover innovative solutions that boost productivity and tackle prevalent manufacturing challenges. Whether you are assessing technology for the first time, prepared to purchase equipment, or aiming to optimise the use of your current machines, TCT 3Sixty will guide you in moving forward.”

How to Register for TCT 3Sixty 2025

Register for TCT 3Sixty at www.tct3sixty.com. By pre-registering, visitors can enjoy benefits such as entry to the TCT 3Sixty Event Hub, where they can tailor their event schedule and receive personalised recommendations.