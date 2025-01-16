TCT Asia 2025 conference to deliver key additive manufacturing insights from industry leaders

With over 25,000 attendees, 450+ exhibitors, and 80+ speakers across concurrent conferences, VIP Buyers Programme, dedicated zones, and much more, TCT Asia is China's premier event for the additive manufacturing and 3D printing industries.

Taking place on 17-19th March 2025 in Shanghai, China, TCT Asia is more than an exhibition — it's where the additive manufacturing community comes alive. With events like the TCT Asia Summit, C-Suite View, Tech Stage, and TCT Introducing, the event brings together over 1,500 industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts each year. From groundbreaking applications to real-world success stories, the programme dives deep into the latest in 3D printing, helping users go beyond single-tech expertise to explore new possibilities and applications across the technology spectrum.

Agenda Overview

TCT Asia Summit

17-19 March | Main Stage, Tech Stage, TCT INTRODUCING

Told from the perspective of end-users under the concept of 'Application-Driven Change', TCT invites leading end-users from various industries to share their use cases as well as future application trends of 3D printing technology to help deepen its application.

The C-suite View

17 March | Tech Stage

Back for 2025, the C-suite View will gather influential entrepreneurs, experts from domestic and international research institutes, industry media and commentators in the additive manufacturing industry to share their years of experience and forward-looking thinking.

TCT Introducing

17 March | TCT Introducing

TCT Introducing serves as a communication platform for additive manufacturing industry projects, supporting market education around new products and connections with leading users.

LabTec Bio3D Summit

18 March | Main Stage

This conference will bring together top scholars, researchers and industry experts in the field of biomedicine to discuss the latest progress and future development trends of the cutting-edge technology of bio-3D printing.

TCT Channel Matchmaking

18 March | TCT Introducing

TCT Asia 2025 is introducing the TCT Channel Matchmaking for the first time. Using "theme presentation + channel connection", it invites mainstream overseas platforms like Amazon, LinkedIn, and Google (tentatively confirmed) to share market trends and expansion cases on-site with brands.

TCT Tech Stage

19 March | Tech Stage

The Tech Stage has always been a platform for leading experts from well-known universities and research institutes to share their latest 3D printing. The latest scientific research, analysis of industry trends, and future developments will be shared at this stage.

How to Register for TCT Asia 2025

Don't miss your chance to be a part of China's definitive industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing event. Register for TCT Asia now - free registration is available before March 16th at 12pm.