TCT Awards 2025 – Entry submissions now open!

The TCT Group is delighted to announce the TCT Awards 2025 are open for entry!

The TCT Awards celebrate the very best of the 3D printing and additive manufacturing industry globally.

Highlighting groundbreaking advances in technology with awards celebrating developments in hardware, software, materials and post-processing, as well as innovative applications of the technologies across different industry verticals.

This year supported by Silver Sponsor Globus Metal Powders, the TCT Awards shine a spotlight on the deserving winners from hundreds of submissions received.

Last year's fantastic winners included nLight, Arburg, Massivit, EOS and AMT, who were recognised alongside leading end-users such as Boeing, The Brumos Collection, Westinghouse Electric Company and Audi Sport.

Submissions are now open across eleven different categories and are FREE TO ENTER. This year’s categories are:

TCT Hardware Award – Non-polymer systems

TCT Hardware Award – Polymer systems

TCT Materials Award - Sponsored by AMS Ltd

TCT Post-Processing Award

TCT Software Award

TCT Aerospace & Defence Application Award

TCT Automotive & Rail Application Award - Sponsored by ADDiTEC

TCT Consumer Product Application Award

TCT Creative Application Award - Sponsored by Massivit

TCT Healthcare Application Award

TCT Industrial Product Application Award - Sponsored by JEOL

Entries are judged by an independent panel of over twenty industry experts from across the globe using a rigorous judging process, and winners will be announced at the TCT Awards Ceremony on 4th June 2025 at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham. The ceremony is a fantastic night of celebration and additive excellence taking place on the middle night of TCT 3Sixty, the UK’s most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event.

Those who enter the awards and become finalists in their category gain excellent exposure and those going on to WIN an award are rightly recognised as leaders in the 3D printing and additive manufacturing industry.

Zaynab Mahbooba from EOS North America – Winner of the TCT Materials Award 2024 – said: “Attending the TCT Awards 2024 was an amazing experience. The event was truly impressive, with a red carpet entrance, a professional MC and host on stage, and beautiful decorations—it felt like a true celebration of our industry. Winning the TCT Materials Award in such a competitive category was a proud moment for our team. Being recognised by judges who are experts in their field was an honor and a strong validation for us and our customers that our work is impactful and relevant. Our collaborating customers were thrilled to be part of the win, and we greatly value the exposure the event provided as we work to grow our new material business.”

Entering the TCT Awards is free and easy, simply identify the category you wish to enter and complete the online entry form. For more information on the categories, the entry and judging criteria, and advice on writing a winning application please visit www.tctawards.com.

The closing date for entries is 22nd January 2025.