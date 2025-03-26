TCT Awards 2025 finalists revealed; BMW, Airbus & Lockheed all up for awards

Expand TCT

The TCT Group has revealed the finalists for this year's TCT Awards, set to be held at the National Conference Center in Birmingham, UK on June 4th.

More than 100 submissions have been whittled down to just under 60 shortlisted projects across 11 awards categories, with winners to be celebrated at a black-tie ceremony this summer.

Global names such as Lockhead Martin, Airbus, NASA, and BMW Group all feature in this year's shortlist, along with established AM technology providers like HP, EOS, Stratasys, Formlabs, Materialise, and Carbon. The 2025 TCT Awards shortlist also features several first-time finalists, including LuxYours, LOOP 3D, additiveStream4D, Graphite AM and many more.

A judging panel of more than 30 additive manufacturing professionals will now come together to decide which 11 finalists will pick up a TCT Award.

Below is a full run-down of the 2025 TCT Awards finalists, with projects presented in the following format:

PROJECT NAME | ENTRANT; PARTNER, PARTNER, PARTNER

TCT Aerospace & Defence Application Award

A330 Fuel Air Separator | Hexagon; Airbus, Nikon SLM Solutions

Ceramic Foundry Cores | Prodways Machines; Honeywell Additive Manufacturing Center

First ever metal 3D printer in space | Cranfield University; Airbus, AddUp Solutions, Highftech, European Space Agency

Force Measurement Enabled by AM | NASA Langley Research Center; North Wind Protolabs, NSL Analytical, Bodycote, Nikon Metrology, Advex Micro-Measurements

Mako Missile | Lockheed Martin Corporation; Sintavia Corporation

TCT Automotive & Rail Application Award

Championship-winning BTCC Inlet Plenum | Swindon Powertrain; Graphite Additive Manufacturing

Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Exhaust | Protolabs; Harley Davidson Factory Racing Team

Large-scale, End Parts for Custom Vehicles | Caracol AM; Van Venroov Utility Vehicles; Airtech Advanced Materials Group

WAAM-Suspension Strut Tower | BMW Group; MX3D

TCT Consumer Product Application Award

fizik One-to-One Custom Bike Saddle | Carbon; fizik Selle Royal Group, gebioMized

Kibu Headphones | Kibu; Bearney Design, Batch.Works, Morrama

Silicone Fashion Bag | Lynxter; Incxnnue

The Mercado 3 | BATS-TOI; HP Professional Services

TCT Creative Application Award

Bamboo Restaurant Interior Design | Generation 3D Products Design Services; SUSHI SAMBA SINGAPORE

Bronze Age Bangle Replica | AT 3D-Squared Ltd & Add 3D Solutions; The Beacon Museum, Barclays Eagle Labs, University of Auckland, Kadampa Art Studio

Infuriating Objects | Internet of Caring Things - National Innovation Centre for Ageing - Newcastle University; Create Education Project, Farrel Centre Newcastle, Voice

Scarce City | Singapore Institute of Technology; Rainshadow Studios, National Gallery Singapore

Simulation Book for the Blind | Yuan Bin's Scientific Research Team; Nanchang Institute of Technology, Youth Volunteers Association of Youngxiu county, Disabled person Federation of Yongxiu county, Talent Bureau of Jiujiang City

TCT Hardware Award - Non-polymer systems

CeraFab S320 | Lithoz GmbH

D3 LABII Large Format | D3-AM GmbH

Grenzebach Dual Setup Station - EOS Edition | EOS GmbH; Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

hybrid.AM for Cutting Tools | additiveStream4D GmbH; AMF Clamping Systems, 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd.

MetalFab 300Flex | Additive Industries; K3D

Vipra AM | Caracol AM

TCT Hardware Award - Polymer systems

AO Backpack for M3 | Carbon

EOS P3 NEXT | EOS GmbH; AM Solutions

Form 4 | Formlabs

LOOP PRO X+ TURBO | LOOP 3D Additive Manufacturing Ltd; HIDROMEK

microArch D1025 Hybrid Resolution | Boston Micro Fabrication

Origin Two with Origin Cure | Stratasys

Zeus Hybrid Robotic Cell | Rapid Fusion; Xtrution B.V, Ai Build, Adaxis, KUKA

TCT Healthcare Application Award

4D Aligner | LuxCreo Inc

Ceramic Jaw Implant | Lithoz GmbH; Agensmed GmbH, BTI Biotechnology Institute, Kepler University Hospital, Medical University of Vienna, Profactor

EMA 3D | LuxCreo Inc; EMA Sleep and Apex Dental Sleep Lab

MATTISSE Tissue Engineering Chamber | LATTICE MEDICAL; Cousin Biotech, ONCOLille, Lille University Hospital

Mimics Enlight CMF | Materialise

TCT Industrial Product Application Award

3D Mechatronic Integrated Devices | Cubicure GmbH; HARTING Technology Group

Bespoke Porosity Ceramic Membranes | Lithoz GmbH; Evove Ltd

Pulper Screw | MX3D; Welding Alloys

River Water Monitoring Basin | PrintCity - Manchester Metropolitan University; United Utilities, Changemaker3D, Scottish Water

TCT Materials Award

OrCA 100% Recycled PA6-CF SLS Powder | Fishy Filaments; Alpha Powders

Dahltram T110 Crystal Clear Resin | Airtech Advanced Materials Group

DirectPowder Process for Copper AM | Metal Powder Works; Multi-scale Additive Manufacturing Laboratory at University of Waterloo

Lignin-based Carbon and Graphite | Carbon Forest Products; Birmingham University

Orgasol PA12 PBF Powders | ARKEMA; HP, EOS-ALM

TCT Post-Processing Award

Benchtop PP Vapour Smoothing | Additive Manufacturing Technologies

DLyte TurboFlow | GPAINNOVA; DryLyte TEG

LUX PRO 400 | LuxYours GmbH; FESTO SE & Co KG, Universität Duisburg-Essen, Blue Production GmbH, Prodartis AG, Orthos GmbH & Co KG, PROTIQ GmbH

Russell AMPro Lab Sieve Station | Russell Finex

TCT Software Award

AM Explorer | Interspectral AB; MMB Volum-e

AMIS Pro | AMIS; HP, 3iD, Meteor Inkjet

amsight | amsight GmbH

Carbon Custom Production Software | Carbon

e-Stage for Metal+ | Materialise

Fringe Qualification | Phase3D

SAF ReLife PA12 | Stratasys; Fraunhofer IPA, Wehl Group

ThreadsDoc | Authentise; Boeing Global Services

