TCT Awards 2025 finalists revealed; BMW, Airbus & Lockheed all up for awards

The TCT Group has revealed the finalists for this year's TCT Awards, set to be held at the National Conference Center in Birmingham, UK on June 4th.
More than 100 submissions have been whittled down to just under 60 shortlisted projects across 11 awards categories, with winners to be celebrated at a black-tie ceremony this summer.
Global names such as Lockhead Martin, Airbus, NASA, and BMW Group all feature in this year's shortlist, along with established AM technology providers like HP, EOS, Stratasys, Formlabs, Materialise, and Carbon. The 2025 TCT Awards shortlist also features several first-time finalists, including LuxYours, LOOP 3D, additiveStream4D, Graphite AM and many more.
A judging panel of more than 30 additive manufacturing professionals will now come together to decide which 11 finalists will pick up a TCT Award.
Below is a full run-down of the 2025 TCT Awards finalists, with projects presented in the following format:
PROJECT NAME | ENTRANT; PARTNER, PARTNER, PARTNER
TCT Aerospace & Defence Application Award
A330 Fuel Air Separator | Hexagon; Airbus, Nikon SLM Solutions
Ceramic Foundry Cores | Prodways Machines; Honeywell Additive Manufacturing Center
First ever metal 3D printer in space | Cranfield University; Airbus, AddUp Solutions, Highftech, European Space Agency
Force Measurement Enabled by AM | NASA Langley Research Center; North Wind Protolabs, NSL Analytical, Bodycote, Nikon Metrology, Advex Micro-Measurements
Mako Missile | Lockheed Martin Corporation; Sintavia Corporation
TCT Automotive & Rail Application Award
Championship-winning BTCC Inlet Plenum | Swindon Powertrain; Graphite Additive Manufacturing
Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Exhaust | Protolabs; Harley Davidson Factory Racing Team
Large-scale, End Parts for Custom Vehicles | Caracol AM; Van Venroov Utility Vehicles; Airtech Advanced Materials Group
WAAM-Suspension Strut Tower | BMW Group; MX3D
TCT Consumer Product Application Award
fizik One-to-One Custom Bike Saddle | Carbon; fizik Selle Royal Group, gebioMized
Kibu Headphones | Kibu; Bearney Design, Batch.Works, Morrama
Silicone Fashion Bag | Lynxter; Incxnnue
The Mercado 3 | BATS-TOI; HP Professional Services
TCT Creative Application Award
Bamboo Restaurant Interior Design | Generation 3D Products Design Services; SUSHI SAMBA SINGAPORE
Bronze Age Bangle Replica | AT 3D-Squared Ltd & Add 3D Solutions; The Beacon Museum, Barclays Eagle Labs, University of Auckland, Kadampa Art Studio
Infuriating Objects | Internet of Caring Things - National Innovation Centre for Ageing - Newcastle University; Create Education Project, Farrel Centre Newcastle, Voice
Scarce City | Singapore Institute of Technology; Rainshadow Studios, National Gallery Singapore
Simulation Book for the Blind | Yuan Bin's Scientific Research Team; Nanchang Institute of Technology, Youth Volunteers Association of Youngxiu county, Disabled person Federation of Yongxiu county, Talent Bureau of Jiujiang City
TCT Hardware Award - Non-polymer systems
CeraFab S320 | Lithoz GmbH
D3 LABII Large Format | D3-AM GmbH
Grenzebach Dual Setup Station - EOS Edition | EOS GmbH; Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH
hybrid.AM for Cutting Tools | additiveStream4D GmbH; AMF Clamping Systems, 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd.
MetalFab 300Flex | Additive Industries; K3D
Vipra AM | Caracol AM
TCT Hardware Award - Polymer systems
AO Backpack for M3 | Carbon
EOS P3 NEXT | EOS GmbH; AM Solutions
Form 4 | Formlabs
LOOP PRO X+ TURBO | LOOP 3D Additive Manufacturing Ltd; HIDROMEK
microArch D1025 Hybrid Resolution | Boston Micro Fabrication
Origin Two with Origin Cure | Stratasys
Zeus Hybrid Robotic Cell | Rapid Fusion; Xtrution B.V, Ai Build, Adaxis, KUKA
TCT Healthcare Application Award
4D Aligner | LuxCreo Inc
Ceramic Jaw Implant | Lithoz GmbH; Agensmed GmbH, BTI Biotechnology Institute, Kepler University Hospital, Medical University of Vienna, Profactor
EMA 3D | LuxCreo Inc; EMA Sleep and Apex Dental Sleep Lab
MATTISSE Tissue Engineering Chamber | LATTICE MEDICAL; Cousin Biotech, ONCOLille, Lille University Hospital
Mimics Enlight CMF | Materialise
TCT Industrial Product Application Award
3D Mechatronic Integrated Devices | Cubicure GmbH; HARTING Technology Group
Bespoke Porosity Ceramic Membranes | Lithoz GmbH; Evove Ltd
Pulper Screw | MX3D; Welding Alloys
River Water Monitoring Basin | PrintCity - Manchester Metropolitan University; United Utilities, Changemaker3D, Scottish Water
TCT Materials Award
OrCA 100% Recycled PA6-CF SLS Powder | Fishy Filaments; Alpha Powders
Dahltram T110 Crystal Clear Resin | Airtech Advanced Materials Group
DirectPowder Process for Copper AM | Metal Powder Works; Multi-scale Additive Manufacturing Laboratory at University of Waterloo
Lignin-based Carbon and Graphite | Carbon Forest Products; Birmingham University
Orgasol PA12 PBF Powders | ARKEMA; HP, EOS-ALM
TCT Post-Processing Award
Benchtop PP Vapour Smoothing | Additive Manufacturing Technologies
DLyte TurboFlow | GPAINNOVA; DryLyte TEG
LUX PRO 400 | LuxYours GmbH; FESTO SE & Co KG, Universität Duisburg-Essen, Blue Production GmbH, Prodartis AG, Orthos GmbH & Co KG, PROTIQ GmbH
Russell AMPro Lab Sieve Station | Russell Finex
TCT Software Award
AM Explorer | Interspectral AB; MMB Volum-e
AMIS Pro | AMIS; HP, 3iD, Meteor Inkjet
amsight | amsight GmbH
Carbon Custom Production Software | Carbon
e-Stage for Metal+ | Materialise
Fringe Qualification | Phase3D
SAF ReLife PA12 | Stratasys; Fraunhofer IPA, Wehl Group
ThreadsDoc | Authentise; Boeing Global Services
