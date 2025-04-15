TCT Hall of Fame 2025 nominees revealed

The next cohort of nominees for the TCT Hall of Fame have been revealed.

The TCT Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates those members of the additive manufacturing and 3D printing industry who have dedicated a lifetime of research, development, innovation and support to the technologies.

The TCT Awards judges have put forward their nominations for who they believe have made a significant and long-term impact to the industry, and those individuals with the most votes have been shortlisted to become our TCT Hall of Fame nominees for 2025.

This year the judging panel have chosen six nominees for consideration:

Jennifer Lewis – AM Researcher and Materials Specialist

Neil Hopkinson – Inventor of High Speed Sintering

Pat Warner - Application Specialist and Industry Advocate

Sheku Kamara – AM Researcher and Technical Advisor

Todd Grimm - AM Consultant, Writer and Speaker

Wilhelm Meiners - Inventor of the PBF-LB/M process

The inductees will be voted for by the judging panel, and the successful nominees will be inducted to the TCT Hall of Fame at the TCT Awards ceremony on 4th June 2025. They will join the seventeen previous inductees including distinguished AM investors, researchers, users and advocators.

Learn more about each of our 2025 nominees here:

JENNIFER A LEWIS | AM RESEARCHER AND MATERIALS SPECIALIST

Jennifer A. Lewis is a distinguished leader in AM, holding prestigious positions at Harvard University. Her pioneering research in digital manufacturing of soft materials has led to multiple successful startups. Lewis has earned numerous accolades for her contributions to the field of 3D printed electronics and vascularized human tissues.

NEIL HOPKINSON | INVENTOR OF HIGH SPEED SINTERING

Professor Neil Hopkinson spent 20 years in academia developing the High Speed Sintering process. His patents have generated £1Bn+ in revenues to licensees, with thousands of industrial grade machines sold globally. In 2016 Neil joined Xaar 3D, later acquired by Stratasys, where Neil serves as Vice President for AM Technology.

PAT WARNER | APPLICATION SPECIALIST AND INDUSTRY ADVOCATE

Pat began his career at Benetton Formula One team. An early adopter of AM, in 1998 he embraced Stereolithography, developing its application in Formula One, where Pat has played a pivotal role in expanding its uses from prototypes to production tooling and on-vehicle applications. He has been instrumental in guiding others to adopt AM globally.

SHEKU KAMARA | AM RESEARCHER AND TECHNICAL ADVISOR

Sheku Kamara is the Dean of Applied Research at Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), specialising in research which aids in transferring technology to the marketplace. Active in AM since 1996, Sheku has long been an advocate for the technologies, serving across numerous advisory positions and Committees.

TODD GRIMM | AM CONSULTANT, WRITER AND SPEAKER

A 33 year veteran of the AM industry, Todd Grimm is the founder and president of technology consultancy T.A.Grimm & Associates. Todd is well established as a prominent industry advisor, an accomplished writer and speaker who truly understands the potential of AM. Todd shares his knowledge widely to help companies achieve success in AM.

WILHELM MEINERS | INVENTOR OF THE PBF-LB/M PROCESS

As a PhD student at the Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology, Wilhelm Meiners invented the groundbreaking Laser-Powder-Bed Fusion of Metals (PBF-LB/M) process, a cornerstone of modern metal AM. Over two decades, he developed machine technology and applications, making a significant contribution to the transition of rapid prototyping to AM.

Get tickets to the TCT Awards ceremony and join us in celebrating this years nominees alongside our 11 AM technology and application awards, TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award and TCT SMF Rising Star Award winners.