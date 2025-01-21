TCT & TIPE Present: TCT WI3DP Innovator Award Day – A Celebration of Women in 3D Printing

The TCT Group and Women in 3D Printing (WI3DP) are thrilled to announce the TCT WI3DP Innovator Award Day, a unique event brought to you by TCT Awards and TIPE + Women in 3D Printing, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of women in the 3D printing industry.

This event, scheduled for February 17, 2025, from 2:00 PM GMT, will feature four inspiring talks from previous TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award recipients, each focused on key TIPE themes of Technology, Industry, People and Economics. This will be followed by a dynamic panel session in which the finalists for the 2025 TCT WI3DP Innovator Award, sponsored by EOS, will be revealed.

Join us online here or via the TCT Group YouTube channel or LinkedIn to hear from:

Wai Yee Yeong, Professor and Chair, School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University Singapore

Eliana Fu, Business Development Manager, Aerospace at TRUMPF

Alba Gonzalez Alvarez, CEO and Founder at Xcure Surgical

Brigitte de Vet, Chief Executive Officer at Materialise

The 2025 TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award finalists

× Expand TCT TCT WI3DP TIPE Innovator Award Day 2025 socials 1200x628px (1280 x 720 px) - TCT & TIPE Present - social

WI3DP and the TIPE Conference

Women in 3D Printing (WI3DP) is a global organization committed to promoting, supporting, and inspiring women working in the 3D printing sector. Founded by Nora Toure, WI3DP has grown into a vibrant community that connects women across the globe, fostering collaboration and innovation.

​​“The TCT WI3DP Innovator Award Day is more than just a celebration of individual achievements—it’s a showcase of the transformative power of diversity and innovation within additive manufacturing. At Women in 3D Printing, we believe in amplifying the voices and contributions of women in our industry, and this event is a testament to the remarkable talent shaping the future of 3D printing.” says Toure.​ ​​

The TIPE Conference, an annual event organized by WI3DP and sponsored by Nikon Advanced Manufacturing and Bambu Lab, focuses on four key themes: Technology, Industry, People, and Economics. These themes underscore the diverse impact of 3D printing across different sectors and highlight the innovative spirit of its contributors. The TCT WI3DP Innovator Award Day will feature insightful presentations and discussions from past award winners based on these themes, showcasing their pioneering work and their broader experiences within 3D printing.

“This award is the epitome of all this industry represents. Innovation, talent and excellence! The AM community employs some of the best that manufacturing has to offer and the fact the finalists are dynamic women just makes it that much more exciting!”, says Lisa Block, Board Director.

The TCT WI3DP Innovator Award

The 2025 TCT WI3DP Innovator Award, sponsored by EOS, is a prestigious accolade presented as part of the TCT Awards, celebrating the most impactful and inspiring women within the 3D printing community. This award recognises individuals who have demonstrated excellence and innovation in the field, driving forward the boundaries of what is possible with 3D printing. The announcement of the finalists will kickstart the public vote to determine the winner, who will be celebrated at the TCT Awards ceremony on the 4th June 2025.

“The nominations for the TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award never fail to bring to our attention the trailblazing – and often unsung – work being done by women inventors, researchers, adopters and advocators in AM. Every year, there’s at least one submission where I find myself asking ‘Why didn’t I know about this person!’,” said Laura Griffiths, TCT Head of Content. “This collaboration with Women in 3D Printing has always been about celebrating the achievements of women in the AM community. What better way to do that than by bringing together all of our previous award recipients to share their industry knowledge under the key themes of the TIPE 3D Printing Conference and welcoming our next wave of innovators.”

Join Us for an Inspiring Event

Mark your calendars for February 17, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM GMT. This session will be broadcast live on the TCT Group YouTube channel and LinkedIn, providing an accessible platform for participants worldwide. Don't miss the opportunity to learn from industry leaders and be part of the excitement as we unveil the finalists for the TCT WI3DP Innovator Award 2025.