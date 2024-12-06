TCT UK User Group 2024 report outlines roadblocks to reaching full potential of additive manufacturing

The TCT Group has announced the release of its comprehensive TCT UK User Group 2024 report, following the second TCT UK User Group Meeting which took place on 4th June 2024.

The report highlights the key findings from the full day of discussions between UK users of additive manufacturing technologies, detailing the challenges and opportunities within UK use of AM. Notably, the report emphasises the need for strategic support from governmental and machine OEMs to harness the full potential of this rapidly evolving sector.

Diverse Assembly of Industry Users

The TCT UK User Group Meeting 2024, held in Birmingham, was sponsored by Additive Manufacturing Solutions (AMS) and 3T Additive Manufacturing (3T-AM) and attracted a broad spectrum of attendees from major UK manufacturers, SME’s and academic institutions, including industry leaders, engineers, and researchers. This diverse assembly fostered a rich exchange of ideas, addressing both technical challenges and the broader implications of AM on UK manufacturing.

Attendees engaged in dynamic discussions on technology and materials, application discovery, economics, sustainability, and the integration of AM into broader manufacturing. The meeting underscored the vital role of collaboration within industry to drive innovation and growth in the sector.

Key Topics and Recommendations

The report details the key areas where current UK users are finding roadblocks to reaching the full potential of additive manufacturing:

Skills development and education: High on the agenda was the shortage of additive manufacturing skills. It was widely agreed that further efforts are needed to inspire the youth towards the fields of engineering and manufacturing, ensuring that industry-standard tools are within reach of educational establishments, and rejuvenating the UK’s apprenticeship model will help to close this gap.

Repeatability and reliability: To tackle persistent issues related to repeatability and reliability, users are urging machine OEMs to adopt a more open approach, allowing customers to play a role in the development of their hardware and software to ensure they are fit for real use cases.

Materials selection and sustainability: To enhance user knowledge and foster greater trust in the products offered, users are urging materials manufacturers to implement an industry-wide categorisation of materials based on feedback and data from experienced AM users. Furthermore, manufacturers should take a step back and prioritise quality and sustainability of the materials over variety.

Supply chain: The UK supply chain for parts manufacturing needs support, with users looking to both the UK Government and the Catapult networks. Manufacturers would like to see direct communication channels to express their needs, supported by initiatives that will address these challenges.

Accessing the Full Report and Future Gatherings

For those interested in delving deeper into the insights and recommendations outlined in the TCT UK User Group Meeting 2024 Report, register now for TCT3Sixty 2025 and get access to the full report ahead of general release next year. Industry stakeholders and enthusiasts are encouraged to explore the detailed findings and contribute to the ongoing dialogue about the future of additive manufacturing.

The next TCT UK User Group Meeting, supported by AMS and Additive Manufacturing UK, is scheduled for 3rd June 2025, promising another opportunity to convene thought leaders and innovators from around the UK to continue moving the discussions forward. The meeting will take place during a full week of AM-focused events including TCT 3Sixty, TCT Awards, and parallel activities from the MOD's project TAMPA, ASTM, AM UK, and the Aerospace Technology Institute.