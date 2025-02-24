Tethon 3D acquires Sintx Technologies subsidiary Technology Assessment and Transfer

Tethon 3D has acquired Technology Assessment and Transfer (TA&T), a subsidiary of Sintx Technologies.

This strategic acquisition, Tethon says, will enhance its manufacturing capabilities, expand its resin portfolio, and increase its global market share.

Tethon 3D was founded in 2014 and has gone on to develop a reputation for delivering high-quality ceramic materials to market. The takeover of TA&T aligns with what the company describes as a commitment to continued innovation. Tethon believes the addition of TA&T will represent a significant step in the company’s growth strategy.

The plan moving forward is for Tethon to have dual headquarters, with facilities in Omaha and within the D.C.-Baltimore Metro Area ensuring 'continuity and a seamless transition.'

“We are excited to have the TA&T team join us at Tethon. Together, as the U.S. leaders in ceramic additive manufacturing, we will continue our domestic and global growth, while continuing to innovate our resin portfolios and ensuring our materials are compatible with more hardware platforms than ever before,” said Trent Allen, CEO of Tethon 3D. ‘’With Tethon's resources and distribution network, TA&T can fully commercialise its technologies. This acquisition also enables the combined dual-use company to streamline efforts and expand its leadership in advanced ceramic manufacturing.”

“At TA&T, we are committed to bridging the gap between the lab and marketplace. Tethon’s acquisition ensures that commitment is stronger than ever. With the resources and expertise of Tethon, we are well positioned to scale and enhance our impact in ways we couldn’t before. We are excited about this next phase of growth,” added Ann Kutsch, President of TA&T.

Earlier this year, Tethon 3D partnered with CONCR3DE to develop ceramic materials for binder jet 3D printing.