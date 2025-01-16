Tethon 3D and CONCR3DE partner to develop ceramic materials for binder jet 3D printing

× Expand Tethon 3D

Tethon 3D has entered into a collaboration with CONCR3DE to accelerate the uptake of 3D printed ceramics in the US.

The two companies will combine their respective expertise in ceramics materials and binder jet 3D printing.

Tethon 3D has been working in binder jetting ceramics since 2020, expanding its product offering with the launch of its Tethonite Mullite ceramic powder.

As the company partners with CONCR3DE, it will focus on developing next-generation material and hardware combinations that are 'optimised for strength, accuracy, sustainability, and efficiency.' CONCR3DE already offers production solutions for the printing of parts in technical ceramics like Silicon Carbide, but will tap into Tethon's expertise to expand its ceramic 3D printing capacity.

Matteo Baldassari, co-founder of CONCR3DE, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Tethon 3D, whose proven track record in developing advanced binder jetting materials makes them the ideal partner for our next-generation additive manufacturing solutions. Tethon 3D’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of material science, combined with their wealth of experience in binder jetting, perfectly aligns with our vision for elevating the industry standard.”

Trent Allen, CEO of Tethon 3D, added: “We’ve always admired CONCR3DE’s innovative binder jetting platform for its precision, reliability, and flexibility. By blending CONCR3DE’s cutting-edge hardware technology with Tethon 3D’s materials expertise and innovation, we’re confident we can unlock new and exciting possibilities for additive manufacturing, driving the entire industry forward.”