Thermwood names new President & Executive Vice President

Thermwood Corporation has announced the promotion of two key executives as part of its 'continued focus on innovation, growth, and long-term leadership development.'

Jason Susnjara has been promoted to President of Thermwood Corporation, succeeding David Hildenbrand, who recently retired after 47 years of service, while Jennifer Watt has been promoted to Executive Vice President.

Having spent more than 30 years at Thermwood, Susnjara has held a wide range of leadership roles across multiple departments, with the company citing his 'comprehensive understanding of the company’s operations' as key to his appointment.

Since 2019, he has served as Executive Vice President, where he played a key role in guiding Thermwood’s strategic direction and growth. He also serves on the company’s Board of Directors.

Watt, meanwhile, has served as the company's Chief Legal Officer since 2019, leading Thermwood’s legal and corporate governance efforts. She holds a Juris Doctor from Chicago-Kent College of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Business from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. Ms. Watt is a licensed attorney in both Indiana and Illinois and serves on Thermwood’s Board of Directors.

Thermwood says the leadership promotions 'reflect Thermwood’s strong commitment to continuity, innovation, and excellence as it continues to serve industries including woodworking, aerospace, automotive, defence, and advanced manufacturing.'

Last week, Thermwood announced the release of its large scale 5 Axis CNC machine – the Thermwood MAX5 - which has been designed for the production of 'large to extremely large components' for the aerospace, marine, automotive, and construction industries.