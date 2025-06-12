Titomic opens new facility in Huntsville, Alabama

× Expand Titomic Titomic USA opens facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

Titomic Limited is celebrating the opening of its new facility in Huntsville, Alabama. The milestone marks the expansion of Titomic’s USA operations as well as the company’s commitment to supporting the aerospace, defence, innovation, and oil and gas industries within the US. The Titomic Kinetic Fusion leader’s new facility will serve as the company’s new global headquarters, supporting commercial and defence initiatives. Innovate Alabama provided support and assisted Titomic on this venture.

“I am pleased to be a part of this monumental moment for Titomic USA, Inc.,” said Andy Whitt from First National Bank. “Their leadership team has impressed me, and their technology is innovative, making it a perfect fit for Huntsville to continue to be a leader in technology development.”

Dr Patricia Dare, President of Titomic USA, added, “The ability for the Huntsville facility to be able to produce machines and products for our customers provides us with the ability to meet a variety of requirements to support our customers. This direct control of the production of machines and components provides us with the ability to meet our customer expectations.”

Key features of the new facility:

Spans 59,000 square feet.

Features space for live equipment demonstrations including the TKF1000, D523, D623, and ISB systems.

Supports advanced production capabilities.

Will serve as a regional training and support centre.

The Huntsville facility will be the only location where all TKFTM products will be manufactured and produced.

On the 2nd of June, the company held the ribbon-cutting ceremony which was attended by guests from government, aerospace, defence, and local partners. After the ceremony, guests also received live demonstrations of Titomic’s solutions.

"This is more than just a facility opening,” said Jim Simpson, CEO and Managing Director of Titomic. “It’s a launchpad for the next generation of high-performance manufacturing technologies in the United States. Huntsville offers the perfect blend of industrial heritage and forward-thinking energy that aligns with Titomic’s mission to redefine what’s possible in materials science and manufacturing.”

One of the key areas the new facility will focus on is Titomic’s defence operations. With active partnerships with large defence primes and government agencies, the facility will produce critical components like titanium pressure vessels, domes, launcher coatings, and space-grade shielding. These applications will support the next-generation warfighting systems as well as the Department of Defence’s broader goals of supply chain resilience, rapid sustainment, and operational readiness.

Innovate Alabama supports Titomic’s new venture

Innovate Alabama has deployed over $12 million in loan guarantees and collateral support through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s SSBCI program. Titomic is a recipient of Innovate Alabama’s LendAL initiative and has joined a group of small businesses that have access to capital through partnerships with private lenders. This process is designed to stimulate private sector lending, with LendAL helping to extend credit to entrepreneurs, promoting growth, innovation, and job creation across Alabama.

“Innovate Alabama is excited to partner with Titomic and bring their technology to the Huntsville market,” said Charlie Pond of Innovate Alabama. “We believe their capabilities can make a meaningful impact on our community and support ongoing partner programs.”