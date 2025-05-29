Traditional Harris Tweed weavers keep looms running with 3D printing

× Expand NMIS

Harris Tweed is working with the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) to keep its centuries-old craft running with the help of 3D printing.

The Scottish textile company’s fabric, used by fashion brands such as Dior and Vivienne Westwood, has been strictly handwoven in the homes of weavers across the Outer Hebrides using traditional weaving machines for generations. However, the complex nature of the looms means spare parts can take months to source, requiring modifications and halting production.

Partnering with the NMIS, operated by the University of Strathclyde and part of the High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult, The Harris Tweed Loom Spares Co. has adopted a new loom assembly design featuring 3D printed parts.

Kelly McDonald, operations manager at The Harris Tweed Authority, commented: “We take pride in our craftsmanship and tradition, but we also know that innovation is vital for keeping our industry strong for the generations to come. Working with NMIS is a significant step forward in future-proofing the looms critical to the production of Harris Tweed.”

Given that the looms have been modified over time to keep them going, developing a set of universal components is not easy, but the goal is to create a series of adaptable parts which can be easily fitted. One such assembly, previously made up of seven individual parts, was redesigned and consolidated into three components, which were printed on a desktop machine using a composite material. The new version costs 99% less than the original and can be produced in as little as two hours.

Weaver John Bennie said, “Finding a way to keep the loom running smoothly is essential, and it’s been great to be one of the first to try out the new 3D-printed assembly. The ability to get what we need, when we need it, will make a huge difference, as it means we can minimise downtime and focus on our work without unnecessary interruptions.”

Andrew Bjonnes, research & development engineer at the NMIS Digital Factory, added: “This project really showcases how modern manufacturing can boost traditional industries and help preserve valuable heritage skills. With additive manufacturing, we’re promoting self-sufficiency and giving weavers a smart, cost-effective, and user-friendly way to keep their looms up and running. It has been an incredibly rewarding project, making a tangible difference and allowing weavers to concentrate on their craft instead of worrying about equipment failures.”