Triastek and BioNTech collaborate to 3D print RNA therapeutics

Triastek Inc. has entered into a collaboration with BioNTech SE, which aims to develop RNA therapeutics for oral delivery using 3D printing.

The China-based 3D printed pharmaceuticals developer says the collaboration, which will include research and a platform technology license agreement, aims to ‘provide groundbreaking therapies’ in an easy to administer tablet formulation to optimise delivery of novel RNA therapies.

The tablet designs, which will rely on Triastek's experience in delivering unique 3D printed external and internal geometries, including multiple-layer and multi-compartment designs, will be based on its 3D Microstructure for Oral Peptide (3DμS-OR) technology, described by the company as its ‘most challenging technology to date.’ The platform is designed to optimize RNA therapeutic delivery across the gastrointestinal mucosa, minimizing degradation in the gastrointestinal tract, and targeting areas where potential absorption will be at its greatest.

"We are immensely honoured to announce our collaboration with BioNTech, a leader in revolutionising patient care with transformative medicines," stated Dr. Senping Cheng, Founder, and CEO of Triastek. "We believe this collaboration stands as a promising milestone in advancing oral RNA therapeutics using 3D printing technology and aims to set new benchmarks in the development of large molecule oral drugs. We are committed to working diligently together to make breakthroughs in oral delivery of RNA therapeutics."

BioNTech specialises in next generation immunotherapy including novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. According to a press release, under the terms of the agreement, Triastek will receive an upfront payment of 10 million USD, and will be eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments potentially totalling over 1.2 billion USD as well as tiered royalties on potential future product sales.

Triastek was awarded the TCT Healthcare Application Award in 2023 for its Melt Extrusion Deposition (MED) technology, thought to be the world’s first continuous manufacturing line for 3D printing pharmaceuticals, and made the shortlist this year for its 3D Microstructure for Gastric Retention (3DμS-GR), which produces medication with a structure using a combination of Melt Extrusion Deposition 3D printing and micro-injection moulding. Back in January, Triastek secured clearance from the FDA to proceed with the Investigational New Drug (IND) programme regarding its 3D printed product T22, making it the first 3D printed gastric retention product to receive this designation.