UltiMaker achieves ISO 9001 & ISO 14001 certifications

UltiMaker has achieved ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems and ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems certified by BSI Group, a global standards organisation.

BSI Group conducted a thorough audit of UltiMaker’s operations and production of its 3D printing solutions at its research and manufacturing facilities operated by Ultimaker B.V. in Geldermalsen and Zaltbommel in The Netherlands. The independent audit noted that UltiMaker’s management systems met the standard requirements for both quality assurance and environmental measures.

ISO 9001:2015 certification affirms that UltiMaker is committed to maintaining high standards of quality management and consistently meeting customer expectations. It also demonstrates UltiMaker's dedication to continuous improvement and operational efficiency in its processes.

ISO 14001:2015 certification highlights that UltiMaker prioritises environmental responsibility and follows internationally recognised standards to minimise its environmental impact. It also reflects the company's commitment to continually improving its environmental management practices and meeting regulatory requirements.

“Achieving recertification for ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in maintaining rigorous compliance to quality and environmental standards,” stated Michiel Alting von Geusau, CEO of UltiMaker. “As 3D printing technology continues to advance, the emphasis on high standards will drive innovation and position the industry as a leader in responsible manufacturing.”

“This achievement highlights our commitment to meeting and even exceeding industry compliance standards,” added Roy Janssen, Senior Product Safety, Environment & Compliance Specialist, UltiMaker. “We will continue to ensure that these principles guide our operations and enhance the value we deliver to our customers.”