Université de Limoges hopes to innovate aerospace applications with new cold spray system

× Expand Titomic Limited Titomic Limited D623 cold spray solution.

Université de Limoges (UNILIM) has purchased a D623 medium-pressure cold spray system from Titomic Limited. The solution will aid UNILIM in further developing its aerospace applications, work that it is completing with SAFIR (Surface Advanced Functionalisation for Industry and Research). The duo is completing this project on behalf of a multinational aerospace, defence, and security corporation.

This purchase builds on UNILIM’s existing Titomic D523 low-pressure system investment. With the new D623 system, the project will benefit from expanded research capabilities, particularly relating to advanced surface engineering.

By utilising the D263, users will now be able to complete the deposition of harder materials (e.g., titanium and other advanced metal alloys). This will help to improve material performance, wear resistance, and boost longevity in high-stress environments.

Through this sale, Titomic Limited has strengthened its position in the aerospace industry. This latest order compliments its existing additive manufacturing system at TWI UK. Additionally, other major names in the aerospace industry, including Airbus, have also adopted the company’s solutions.

Cold spray technology is experiencing a global expansion, with projected growth from USD 1,046.3 million in 2022 to USD 1,713.0 million by 2030 (Grandview Research, 2023). The adoption of cold spray as a repair technique for lightweight alloys by the aerospace manufacturing industry seems to be one of this trend's key drivers.