University of Illinois launches 3D printing facility with $8m DOD award

The Grainger College of Engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is launching a facility to develop new additive manufacturing methods for large metal parts.

Equipped with a 9.06 million USD budget, inclusive of an 8.15 million USD award from the U.S. Department of Defense, the centre will develop methods and technologies that allow the military to quickly manufacture large parts as needed for its fleet of ground vehicles, making its supply chain more agile, efficient and secure.

Under the leadership of Illinois Grainger Engineering mechanical science and engineering professor Bill King, university researchers will work with the U.S. Army through the DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) and the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center (RIA-JMTC). They will answer fundamental questions about large metal parts manufacturing with additive methods, and work to develop industrial processes for implementing the technology at scale.

“We are building the world’s first university research center focused on large metal additive manufacturing,” King said. “We will conduct fundamental research on material properties and part quality, and we will have a factory demonstration facility to develop new processes and technologies. Grainger Engineering is uniquely positioned to lead this center with our expertise across multiple engineering disciplines and our proven track record of delivering working solutions.”

The U.S. Army’s interest in partnering with Illinois Grainger Engineering stems from its ongoing commitment to maintaining readiness and resilience through technologies like advanced manufacturing. As the operational landscape grows increasingly complex, the ability to manufacture large metal parts at the point of need will significantly enhance supply chain agility, reduce logistical strain, and improve vehicle uptime across Army formations. Through this collaboration, the Army aims to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing methods that support distributed production, improve material efficiency, and integrate advanced design methodologies for faster, more reliable part replacement.

“At GVSC, we remain at the forefront of advancing Army readiness by pushing the boundaries of Advanced Manufacturing,” said David Gorsich, Chief Scientist at GVSC. “Partnering with Grainger Engineering gives us access to world-class research that will help us answer fundamental questions about large-scale metal additive manufacturing and bring those answers to bear on real-world applications.

“This collaboration is a game-changer for our capabilities at both GVSC and RIA-JMTC. It enhances our ability to produce certified, high-quality parts faster, while integrating new materials and advanced design tools that reduce vehicle downtime and streamline the logistics chain.”

Beyond the Army and Illinois Grainger Engineering, the initiative will directly support the economy of the Quad Cities Region of western Illinois and eastern Iowa surrounding RIA-JMTC by expanding manufacturing capabilities. It is expected to positively impact the region’s small businesses and large companies.

“With today’s announced funding, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign will be at the forefront of cutting-edge education, research, and development that fortifies our national defense,” U.S. Senator Dick Durbin said. “By supporting large metal additive manufacturing research in collaboration with Rock Island Arsenal, this project will reduce U.S. dependence on foreign manufacturing for metals, contribute more resilient ground vehicles for the Army in the future, and create jobs for Illinoisans. I will continue to push for federal funding that supports national defense operations in our state.”

“It’s wonderful that this area of manufacturing strength within Illinois Grainger Engineering has connected so well with RIA-JMTC and GVSC,” University of Illinois System Vice President for Economic Development and Innovation Jay Walsh said. “This project will create huge impact for manufacturers connected to the Army’s supply chain, bolster the Quad Cities’ workforce, drive innovation in manufacturing and expand economic opportunities across the state.”