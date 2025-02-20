UPM Additive Solutions changes name to UPM Advanced Solutions

United Performance Metals (UPM) is rebranding its additive manufacturing location, UPM Additive Solutions, to UPM Advanced Solutions.

The company says the change marks a 'significant step in the evolution of the division', reflecting its 'growing capabilities and commitment' to providing cutting-edge material solutions to industries worldwide.

With this rebranding, UPM Advanced Solutions expands its focus to encompass a wider range of advanced materials and services, while maintaining additive manufacturing as a 'cornerstone of its expertise.'

In line with the rebrand, UPM Advanced Solutions will offer a broader range of materials and services to support advanced material applications, continue to invest in technology and innovation, while maintaining the team and its commitment to quality.

“This rebrand is more than just a name change,” said JJ Johnson, General Manager of UPM Advanced Solutions. “It symbolises our commitment to solving complex challenges for our customers by leveraging advanced materials, processes, and expertise. We’re excited to take this next step in our journey to provide comprehensive solutions to the industries we serve.”

The rebranding takes effect on February 19, 2025, with updates currently rolling out across the company's website, marketing materials, social media platforms, and communications.