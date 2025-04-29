Velo3D appoints Jason Lloyd & Kenneth Thieneman to Board of Directors

Velo3D has appointed retired Navy Rear Admiral Jason Lloyd and Thieneman Construction, Inc. CEO Kenneth Thieneman to the Company's Board of Directors.

Effective April 24th, 2025, their appointments have followed Brad Kreger's and Michael Idelchik's resignations from the Board on April 22nd.

Lloyd is currently the Vice President of Maritime Engineering and Design at TotalTek and has heled the role since August 2024. He previously served as the Chief Engineer at Naval Sea Systems Command from May 2020 to June 2024 and prior to this tour held multiple positions at Newport News Shipbuilding, including commanding officer of supervisor of shipbuilding from 2017-2020 and as the first reactor officer on USS Gerald R. Ford from 2013 to 2016. Lloyd holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Naval Postgraduate School and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Florida State University.

Kenneth Thieneman, meanwhile, is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thieneman Construction, Inc., a self-performing environmental general contractor specialising in water and wastewater treatment projects since 1999. He previously held multiple positions at Bowen Engineering, a nationwide industrial water and CCR construction expert, including serving as the Vice President from 1997 to 1999. Thieneman is also the co-inventor of Algaewheel, an algal wastewater treatment technology with patents in twenty countries, and he serves as the Vice President Operations since 2005. Prior to this, he established Thieneman Homes in 2000 and Thieneman Properties, LLC in 2007. Thieneman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering and management from Purdue University.

"We are excited to welcome Jason and Ken to our Board," said Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. "Jason's experience in maritime engineering and design as well as his recognised leadership in the United States Navy will prove invaluable as we further expand our defence industry efforts while Ken's operational and financial skill set as CEO of Thieneman Construction will be critical as we continue to execute on our new go-to-market growth strategy. Finally, I would like to thank Brad and Michael for their dedication and service to Velo3D over the last year as they have been instrumental in helping position the company for future success."

Velo3D was recently acquired by Arrayed Additive, with Jeldi assuming the role of CEO. The company has since launched its Rapid Production Solutions offering to allow manufacturers to 'scale rapidly without significant capital investment', announcing earlier this month that it will provide parts production services to commercial space firm Momentus over a five-year period.