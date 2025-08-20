Velo3D lists on Nasdaq Capital Market after $17.5m public offering

Velo3D has listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market after announcing a 17.5 Million USD Public Offering of Common Stock.

Each of the 5,833,333 shares of common stock available through the public offering have been priced at 3.00 USD.

Since September, Velo3D has been trading on the OTCQX Best Market after delisting from the New York Stock Exchange.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes.

Velo3D commenced trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on August 19 under the ticker symbol "VELO", with the offering expected to close 'on or about' August 20, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Following the offering, in which Lake Street Capital Markets acted as the sole book-running manager, Velo3D has granted the representative of the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 875,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by the company.

The public listing follows a recent 1-for-15 reverse stock split of the Company's common stock, par value $0.00001 per share. This year, Velo has also launched its Rapid Production Solutions offering to allow manufacturers to 'scale rapidly without significant capital investment'. So far, the company has secured partnerships with the likes of Momentus and Ohio Ordnance Works.