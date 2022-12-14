Velo3D set to 'transform product operations' with hiring of Brad Kreger as EVP of Operations

× Expand Velo3D

Velo3D announced on December 13 the appointment of Brad Kreger as Executive Vice President of Operations, to support the company’s goals in production growth, quality standards, and cost reduction.

Kreger holds decades of experience overseeing and scaling operations in hardware production, including tenures at Thermo Fisher Scientific and its subsidiary Affymetrix, as well as Fluidigm Corporation.

Kreger will oversee Velo3D’s various manufacturing facilities and their corresponding teams, reporting to Velo3D CEO and Founder Benny Buller.

So far in his career, Kreger has been centred around early-stage companies that are scaling the manufacturing of hardware while also making improvements in quality and cost. In his role as SVP of Global Operations at Fluidigm, he led strategic initiatives to increase production of its mass cytometry technology and improve the customer experience.

“Running global operations at a company that is scaling as fast as Velo3D is an incredible challenge, but Brad is well suited to help us reach the next level given his extensive background working with growing companies that provide of highly sophisticated hardware,” said Buller. “I look forward to seeing Brad optimise our operations to accelerate the production of our Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers, increase our manufacturing capabilities, and reach our production goals for 2023 and beyond.”

At Velo3D, Kreger will lead all operations activities at Velo3D, including global logistics, manufacturing, quality, and procurement. Kreger will also be responsible for managing partnerships with key suppliers while automating planning and procurement processes.

“Velo3D is in a unique position, as its metal additive manufacturing technology is experiencing increasing demand to meet the needs of its customers,” said Kreger. “I’m thrilled to join such an innovative company that is transforming so many important industries in meaningful ways. I am confident we will be successful in increasing the production of the Sapphire family of printers and navigating the growth we’re forecasting in the coming year.”

