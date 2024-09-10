Velo3D welcomes back Zach Murphree as VP, General Manager

× Expand Velo3D Untitled design - 1

Velo3D has appointed Dr. Zach Murphree as Vice President, General Manager, overseeing the company’s go-to-market and product management functions.

Murphree previously spent nearly eight years at Velo3D and is rejoining the company after a brief tenure at Freeform, a startup building autonomous metal 3D printing factories.

During his tenure at Velo3D, Murphree was considered a key member of the Executive Leadership Team, where he played an 'instrumental role in the design and rollout of Velo3D’s additive manufacturing technology.' He worked with Velo3D’s earliest customers, gathering feedback regarding their challenges with legacy additive manufacturing technology and incorporating those insights into Velo3D’s Sapphire solution.

Murphree has also been credited with supporting the development of the large-format Sapphire XC printer, in addition to the flagship Sapphire machine, with his background in aerospace said to be 'pivotal' in the company's understanding of the industry's requirements. The company expects this experience to once again be important as it expands its presence in the defence and aerospace sectors. He will report to CEO Brad Kreger.

“There are not many people who have the breath of additive manufacturing experience that Zach has, and I believe I speak for everyone at Velo3D that we are delighted to welcome him back to the company,” said Kreger. “Zach is not only a beloved leader but also a highly respected figure in the industry and we’re happy to see him continue to build on the legacy he left at Velo3D. His return will be a significant boost to our business as we complete our realignment initiatives and continue our adoption growth in the defence and aerospace industries.”

“Some of my most memorable achievements of my career took place at Velo3D and I am excited to rejoin the incredible team and help lead critical product development and go-to-market initiatives within the company,” said Dr. Murphree. “I believe in the company's mission and its innovative technology, and I am committed to helping drive success during this next phase of growth for the company.”

Last month, Velo3D announced it was to make 30% of workforce redundant in an effort to reduce costs.