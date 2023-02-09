VulcanForms appoints Dr. Philip Garton as Chief Financial Officer

× Expand VulcanForms

MIT-born VulcanForms has announced the appointment of Dr. Philip Garton as its Chief Financial Officer.

Dr. Garton has experience as a finance executive spanning over three decades at different organisations.

This included working as the CFO at Shoals Technologies Group, helping the organisation through what it says was the 'largest renewable energy IPO in history,' raising over 1.9 billion USD. He has also served as CFO at various private equity backed companies, including Springs Window Fashions, JM Swank, Lincoln Industrial Corporation, and Purdy Brush.

Dr. Garton has also led finance for major international divisions of Honeywell and Vallourec SA. He is an actively licensed certified public accountant and holds a Doctor of Business Administration from the University of Florida’s Warrington College of Business, an MBA from the Johnson School of Management at Cornell University, as well as an MBA, BBA, and BA from Southern Methodist University in Finance, Accounting, and Economics respectively.

“Philip's proven track record in delivering results and creating value at large, global organisations will be instrumental as VulcanForms scales its digital production infrastructure and as the company’s customer base and revenue continue to grow rapidly,” said Martin C. Feldmann, Co-Founder, President and CEO of VulcanForms. “Philip’s background and expertise are an ideal fit to support our business objectives and deliver massive returns for our shareholders.”

Dr. Garton said: “In my 27 years of experience as a CFO of multiple companies, the one area that I have enjoyed the most is advanced manufacturing. With the renewed American focus on reshoring of manufacturing, it was very clear to me on where I wanted to focus next and that is the reason why I decided to join VulcanForms.

“With the best technology stack and a fully integrated manufacturing approach, VulcanForms completely derisks the end-users, eliminates friction and offers a scalable long-term solution for its customers. It’s an exciting time to reshape American manufacturing and I see VulcanForms leading the way.”

VulcanForms announced the launch of its first two digital production facilities in July 2022, and the company says it has been working to more than quadruple its production throughput at VulcanOne, a facility that is the world’s highest throughput laser metal additive foundry, according to the company.

The additive foundry in Devens, Massachusetts, features a fleet of VulcanForms’ 100-kilowatt class laser printing systems. The facility in Newburyport, Massachusetts is focused on automated precision machining and assembly operations, and expects to double its production capacity, as well as tripling throughput, within the next 12 months.

