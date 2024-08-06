Warwickshire NHS Trust performs first 3D printed wrist implant surgery

× Expand Warwickshire NHS Trust Warwickshire NHS Trust implements first 3D printed wrist implant

The Orthopaedic Team at South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust has performed its first surgical wrist procedure using a 3D printed patient-specific implant.

The additively manufactured implant was developed for a post-traumatic wrist deformity correction procedure and has been personalised to match the patient’s anatomy and improve performance. The Trust says the use of a personalised implant allows for improved clinical outcomes, faster recovery times, and reduced pain.

Orthopaedic Surgery Consultant, Fiaz Hashmi at South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, said: “By adopting advanced 3D printing technology, we have been able to demonstrate our commitment to using innovative methods for patient care. This advancement not only enhances surgical precision and patient outcomes but also strengthens the hospital's reputation as a leader in use of medical innovation.”

× Expand Warwickshire NHS Trust 3D printed wrist implant

Additive manufacturing technologies are enabling improved treatments for patients through the use of personalised devices, anatomically accurate models and surgical guides. Patient data is collected via CT scans and X-rays and then used to create 3D models which can be 3D printed in biocompatible materials. Just last month, a ceramic subperiosteal jaw implant produced with 3D printing technology from Lithoz was successfully placed in a patient for the first time, while earlier this year, Materialise launched a complete digital workflow for TMJ replacement, which combines unique implants, guides, and digital planning.

Medical models have also become a significant tool for pre-surgical planning and communicating complex medical procedures with patients. Stratasys, which introduced its J5 Digital Anatomy 3D printer in June in a bid to make advanced anatomical modelling more accessible, recently partnered with Ricoh USA to launch of a 12 month clinical study to assess the efficacy of patient-specific 3D printed anatomical models for preoperative planning and tumour excision compared to the current standard of care, which relies solely on CT or MRI imaging.