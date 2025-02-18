Watch: TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award Day

× Expand TCT TCT WI3DP TIPE Innovator Award Day 2025 socials 1200x628px (1280 x 720 px) - TCT & TIPE Present - social - previous winners_all

The TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award Day, a one-off celebratory event in collaboration with TCT Awards and TIPE 3D Printing Conference, is now available to watch on demand.

The online event marked five years of the TCT WI3DP Innovator Award sponsored by EOS with four talks from previous award recipients, inspired by the themes of WI3DP's TIPE 3D Printing Conference (Technology, Industry, People and Economics), followed by a panel session to reveal this year's finalists.

Check out the full agenda and watch the event in full below.

TECHNOLOGY | 3D Printing & Bioprinting: Technology Trends for the Future of Health

Wai Yee Yeong - Professor and Chair, School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University Singapore

INDUSTRY | Development of the next generation of patient-specific 3D printed implants

Alba Gonzalez Alvarez, PhD - Co-Founder and CEO at XCURE SURGICAL

PEOPLE | Benefits of an Intentional Culture

Eliana Fu - Business Development Manager, Aerospace at TRUMPF

ECONOMICS | The Road to Success Beyond Technology

Brigitte de Vet-Veithen - CEO of Materialise

PANEL | Meet the 2025 TCT WI3DP Innovators

Sofie Magnusson | Manufacturing Engineer at Ocado Technology

Katie Weimer, MS, MBA | CEO and Co-founder at GenesisTissue Inc.

Jonne Messer | Global Additive Manufacturing Lead at Ford Motor Company

Aye Nyein San, MASc | Head of Technology and Operations at Cosm Medical

Clara Remacha Corbalán | Head of Product Management, 3D Printing & Digital Manufacturing at HP

VOTE for your 2025 winner