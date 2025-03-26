Wayland Additive to showcase NeuBeam process at RAPID + TCT 2025

× Expand Wayland Additive Wayland Additive's Calibur3 system.

Wayland Additive is set to showcase its NeuBeam process at RAPID + TCT later this month. In Detroit, the Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion (eBeam PBF) technology leader will be demonstrating how its metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions can transform industrial applications.

Also at the event, Martyn Hussey, Head of New Technologies at Wayland, will give a presentation (at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, the 9th of April at the Tech Hub Stage) providing in-depth insights into the unique benefits of NeuBeam and the Calibur3 system. The presentation will cover topics including:

The history of eBeam AM, highlighting how eBeam AM and Laser PBF processes have evolved over the past two decades.

He will delve into how the NeuBeam technology offers a new approach, reducing charge accumulation issues without a wide-area sinter, improving material flexibility and accuracy levels.

Insights into how NeuBeam and the Calibur3 system provides a more robust and adaptable metal AM solution, allowing for more difficult materials to be used.

An explanation on how companies can adopt eBeam technology.

“RAPID + TCT is the perfect platform for us to connect with the AM community in North America and demonstrate how NeuBeam is reshaping the landscape of metal AM,” said Peter Hansford, Chief Revenue Officer at Wayland. “We invite everyone to come and see first-hand why this technology is a game-changer for industrial applications.”

RAPID + TCT 2025 is taking place from April 8-10 at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. Attendees can find Wayland Additive at Booth 1301.

About Wayland Additive’s NeuBeam

The NeuBeam process offers an alternative to traditional Electron Beam and Laser Powder Bed Fusion. Wayland Additive’s solution overcomes traditional metal AM limitations by eliminating sintering of the powder bed. This helps to expand material capabilities and improve process stability, making the process particularly helpful in the aerospace, energy, and medical industries.

“It’s not just about technical advancement — it’s about making AM work for real-world production. Many of our customers need reliable, scalable solutions that fit seamlessly into their manufacturing environments,” explained Hansford. “With Calibur3 and NeuBeam, we have a system that not only delivers superior part quality but also makes metal AM more efficient and flexible than ever before. We are excited to demonstrate at RAPID + TCT how this technology is not just an evolution, but a revolution in AM.”